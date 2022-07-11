Flamengo leader criticizes Atltico: ‘Conduct that destroys football’

photo: Flamengo / Publicity Rodrigo Dunshee criticized the behavior of Atltico’s board Flamengo’s General and Legal Vice-President, Rodrigo Dunshee said that Atltico’s strategy of pressuring and complaining about the arbitration was “unethical and shameful”. Dunshee stated that this type of behavior “destroys football and takes it to the lowest levels”.

“Atltico Mineiro’s managers are using a totally unethical and shameful strategy to prepare their games and put pressure on the referee. I hope the CBF is seeing what is being done. This type of conduct destroys football and takes it to the lowest levels.” , said the leader of Flamengo. The demonstration takes place shortly before the match between Atltico and Flamengo, this Wednesday (13), at 9:30 pm, at Maracan, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Galo won 2-1. Photos of Atltico fans in the game against So Paulo, in Mineiro Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Photos of the Atlético fans in the match against So Paulo, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Atlantic claim

“In general, Atltico are very dissatisfied with the referee. During the Brazilian Championship, Atltico was harmed several times. There were several games that did not use the same weight and the same measure. Arana’s arm 30 centimeters from him and they gave him a penalty. Danilo, the left-back of Gois, attacked Guga and was not sent off. Against Bragantino, another horrible move. ESPN interview.

“We have a referee consultant who is a former FIFA referee. He said today that it was a great penalty for Hulk, a lot of penalty. VAR didn’t call. It was an interpretive move, but not even that. We are uncomfortable with the refereeing commission, with the refereeing in Atltico games. We are very uncomfortable”, he added.