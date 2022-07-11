Flamengo makes a surprising decision about Arão, who does not travel to Turkey and the reason is exposed on the web

Flamengo’s next commitment is against Atlético-MG in a match valid for the Copa do Brasil, where they are behind on the scoreboard, as they lost the first confrontation by 2 to 1.

Last Sunday (10), Flamengo was defeated by Corinthians 1-0, with an own goal by wheeledin a match valid for the sixteenth round of the Brazilian championship. With the defeat, the Rubro-Negra team went to the ninth place and is six points from the classification zone for the Libertadores and three from the Z4.

About the ball market, Willian Arão not yet authorized by Flamengo to travel to Turkeysince the negotiation still needs to be enshrined together with the Fenerbahce. In view of this, the steering wheel reappeared on the afternoon of this Monday (11), at the Vulture’s Nest to carry out the training. The GE broke the news first hand and updated the information on the ‘reasons’: “There are still bureaucracies to be resolved before he can travel, take exams and sign a contract“, an excerpt from the report said.

Due to pending authorization, the athlete received an orientation to participate in team activities red-black. Due to Aaron’s imminent departure to the team led by Jorge Jesusthe steering wheel was not related to the confrontation against the Corinthiansplayed last Sunday (10).

The next appointment of Flamengo it is in front of Atlético-MG next Wednesday (13), at 21:30, at the stadium of Maracanã, in a match valid for the Copa do Brasil. Galo has the advantage of a draw in the match, as they won the first match by 2-1.