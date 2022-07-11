Flamengo sees Hulk’s ‘unsportsmanlike attitude’ and sends letter to CBF before duel against Atlético-MG

The match against Atlético-MG, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, is scheduled for Wednesday, but it is already moving behind the scenes. On this second, the Flamengo sent a letter to the CBF, in which he cites a “strategy of trying to pressure the referee” on the part of the athleticans and asks the entity to appoint a “World Cup referee” for the duel.

The information was initially disclosed by the ge portal and then confirmed by the THROW!.

In the document signed by president Rodolfo Landim, Flamengo highlights Hulk’s recent attitudes in Atlético’s match with São Paulo. The club cites “exaggerated pressures and complaints about the referee” and an “obscure intention to constrain the referee for the purpose of gaining a sporting advantage at future events”.

On Monday afternoon, the CBF confirmed Wilton Pereira Sampaio as the main referee of Flamengo x Atlético-MG. It is worth remembering that Wilton will represent Brazil in the Qatar World Cup along with Raphael Claus.

Amidst the busy backstage, Flamengo prepares for the decisive duel against Atlético-MG. After losing the first leg by 2 to 1, Rubro-Negro needs to win by two goals difference to advance to the stage. A win by one goal takes the decision to penalties.

The match will be next Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. O THROW! follows the match in Real Time.