Flamengo vs Atlético-MG: Wilton Pereira Sampaio officiates in the Copa do Brasil decision | Brazil’s Cup

The duel between Flamengo and Atlético-MG will be refereed by Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO). The match is scheduled for this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Maracanã. Worth a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg, in BH, ended 2-1 for Galo.

More news from Atletico MG

More Flamengo news

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Flag 1: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO)

Flag 2: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

1 of 2 Wilton Pereira Sampaio in Botafogo vs São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Wilton Pereira Sampaio in Botafogo vs São Paulo — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

The atmosphere of the confrontation is marked by rivalry and controversies. On the Atlético side, for example, there is a recent complaint against Anderson Daronco’s performance in the draw with São Paulo, for the Brazilian. The scolding, which even involved Hulk’s denunciation, will become Rooster’s job at CBF.

Last week, already anticipating the match for the Copa do Brasil, the president of Atlético, Sérgio Coelho, expressed his confidence in the selection of a referee from the FIFA staff for the commitment at Maracanã. This is the case of Wilton Pereira Sampaio.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Also this Monday, Flamengo’s legal VP, Rodrigo Dunshee Abranches, took to Twitter and said that Atlético’s management was acting to pressure the arbitration aimed at the duel between the clubs this Wednesday.