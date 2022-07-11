Florence Pugh responds to criticism after wearing a see-through gala dress – Vogue

famous names like Anne HathawayFlorence PughAriana DeBoseAndrew GarfieldNaomi Campbell and many others, were in Piazza di Spagna, in Rome, for the haute couture show of Valentino.
And during the event, Florence Pugh was one of the highlights of the night for ditching the bra on her heartthrob dress. Despite being stunning, some netizens did not like her look and called her “vulgar”.
Florence rebutted the criticism she received on Instagram Monday (11.07). “Listen, I knew this was going to happen when I wore that amazing Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a comment on it. Whether negative or positive, everyone was aware of what we were doing. I was excited to use it, no part of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even after,” she wrote.
She continued: “It’s not the first time and it certainly won’t be the last that a woman has been told what’s wrong with her body from a bunch of strangers, what’s worrying is how vulgar some of you men can be. Fortunately, I’ve come to terms with my body’s insecurities that make me me. I’m happy with all the ‘flaws’ I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”
Pugh began to open up about some of the offensive comments he received. “Many of you wanted to aggressively tell me how disappointed you were with my ‘tiny tits’, or how embarrassed I should be for being so ‘board’. I have lived in my body for a long time. I am fully aware of the size of my breasts and I am not afraid of it,” she wrote.
Valentino’s parade
There, the Pink PP shade, a shade of shocking pink developed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of the Italian house, in collaboration with Pantone, has taken over the production of almost all celebrities.
Hathaway shone in a sequined mini dress paired with the vertiginous platforms, worn by nearly all of the front-row guests, including Pugh, who wore a long dress and dispensed with the bra.
Ariana DeBose paired the same shoe with a short dress, while South Korean singer Hwasa opted for tights in the same shade.
