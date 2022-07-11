Fluminense launches Flu Legends project and Fred receives shirt 01

In Fred’s farewell as a professional player, Fluminense announced the Flu Legends project. It will be the first masters program in the country financed by a portion of the salary of players in the professional squad. The project, which will have Fred as “Legends number 1”, will play an important role in rescuing and valuing the trajectory of those who once wore the green, white and maroon armor, in addition to providing social assistance to those in need.

Flu Legends will bring together former players to tour the country with a team of masters who will participate in festive events and games. More than assembling a team of masters, Flu Legends will play an important social role, offering help to former athletes with health plans and image rights contracts to create licensed products, whose income will also be donated to the participants. Samoc, the club’s official sponsor, will donate 30 health plans.

An assistance fund will also be created. The players of the current professional football squad unanimously agreed to contribute 0.5% of their gross salary in CLT monthly to the tricolor solidarity program. Membership is optional. A committee will be responsible for reviewing requests for assistance to authorize the use of funds from the fund.

Former players with better financial conditions will also be able to participate in the project and sponsor other former athletes, passing on to them the revenue they would have been entitled to, such as an image rights contract and royalties from licensed products.

The Fluminense Legends will participate in official club events and actions, such as preliminary games of the main team, competitions in locations outside of Rio, matches (matchday), Tricolor in Toda Terra, Jogue nas Laranjeiras, Boteco Tricolor, Flu Music, Flu Tour, Flu Camp and Flu Fest.