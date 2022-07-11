“Football is getting really boring…”

After the defeat to Corinthians, this Sunday (10), in Serie A, Flamengo already has another goal ahead. Rubro-Negro now puts full focus on the return game of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético Mineiro. In the first match, the Cariocas lost 2-1, needing to reverse the result to reach the quarterfinals. For the decision against mining rivals, the Most Dear will have a weight booster.

This is because Flamengo fans have been mobilizing since last week to create a party atmosphere in the stands. Supporters of the Gávea team got together to buy flags and the Maracanã stand should pulsate in the confrontation. Football vice president Marcos Braz said that some athletes are already focused on the game. He also brought up the controversial phrase of Gabigol in the first confrontation.

“I am absolutely sure that he will arrive very calmly (for the game against Atlético). The team is very experienced, some players who could have come here (São Paulo), didn’t come to have a bigger guard for the game on Wednesday. That’s it, the Maracanã will be packed, there will be a big party and it will be hell. This is the truth”, analyzes Marcos Braz.

The declaration of the shirt number 9 of Ninho do Urubu, in the first leg, caused revolt in the crowd and in the board of the club from Minas. According to representatives of the team, Gabriel’s statement is an “attempt to stir up tempers”. The case was taken to the STJD, who filed the complaint. Marcos Braz commented on the fatigue without mentioning the miners, but criticized the problematization of the phrase.

“When we say this, it’s not about having any kind of problem, it’s about pressure, Flamengo wanting to win, the players’ commitment, the players’ race and the strength of the crowd outside, pushing more than never Flamingo. Football is getting very boring, any statement is controversial and we have to start to humanize it even more. That’s good for journalists, good for football, good for everyone. But there will be hell there”, defends the manager.