For gamers! Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro are released with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1; see the prices

Nubia announced this Monday (11) an improved version of its latest generation gaming cell phones. Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro are officially launched with Qualcomm’s latest high-end processor, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, to ensure more graphics performance and efficiency for gaming smartphones.
In addition to having the same chipset, both cell phones have Revamped built-in fans for CPU cooling, battery and fast charging system that reaches an incredible power of 135 watts. Check the details below.
Red Magic 7S
Like the Nubia Red Magic 7, the “S” version has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 10-bit color depth, 165 Hz refresh rate and touch sampling. of 720 Hz. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has no cutout for the front camera.
To capture selfies and videos on the front, there is an 8 MP camera present on the thin top edge of the Red Magic 7S. On the back, the photography settings are identical: there is a main camera with a resolution of 64 MP capable of recording videos in 8K; a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor.
The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is cooled by a 9-layer system that features a new “shark fin” fan design that optimizes air pressure and reduces noise emission when activated. Other mechanisms include phase change material and graphene-infused copper sheets.
Powering this powerful hardware is a 4,500mAh battery with 120-watt fast charging. Interestingly, the smartphone case includes a 165-watt GaN charger that can be used to charge other electronics via USB-C.
Other details include its side triggers with 520 Hz response, headphone jack in P2 standard and Android 12 with Red Magic 5.0.
Technical specifications
- 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz sampling
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM
- 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, under-display fingerprint scanner and 520 Hz triggers
- 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging
- Android 12 with Red Magic 5.0
Red Magic 7S Pro
The Red Magic 7S Pro inherits several features from the Red Magic 7 Pro, including its 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling, as well as local dimming zones that increase the display contrast.
The cell phone keeps the camera under the screen with 8 MP resolution. At the rear, the settings are the same as the Red Magic 7S — main lens with a 64 MP sensor; wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor and macro lens with 2 MP sensor.
economy and market
25 Feb
economy and market
31 Dec
This model features a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 135-watt fast charging. According to the manufacturer, this technology is capable of providing recharge from 0% to 100% in just 15 minutes. Other specs include its 10-layer cooling system, side triggers with 520 Hz response, and Android 12.
Technical specifications
- 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz sampling
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
- Adreno 730 GPU
- 12GB, 16GB or 18GB RAM
- 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage
- 8 MP front camera under the screen
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, under-display fingerprint scanner and 520 Hz triggers
- 5,000mAh battery with 135W fast charging
- Android 12 with Red Magic 5.0
price and availability
The new gaming phones are now available for pre-order in China. Red Magic 7S can be found in black or transparent design (Deuterium Transparent Edition); The Red Magic 7S Pro can be purchased in black or white — both with a transparent back design option — as well as a Transformers-themed version.
Check out the prices of the models below, which vary according to memory and design option. The “Deuterium” versions have a ¥100 surcharge.
- Nubia Red Magic 7S
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: ¥4,000 (~R$3,132)
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ¥4,800 (~R$3,758)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: ¥5,500 (~R$4,306)
- Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: ¥5,200 (~R$4,071)
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Price not confirmed
- 18GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Price not confirmed
The phones should be launched globally soon, according to the Chinese manufacturer. For now, the Red Magic 7 Pro is available in the United States with a suggested price of US$ 800 (about R$ 4,250).
What do you think of the new version of Nubia’s gaming cell phones? Comment!