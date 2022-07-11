For gamers! Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro are released with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1; see the prices

Nubia announced this Monday (11) an improved version of its latest generation gaming cell phones. Red Magic 7S and Red Magic 7S Pro are officially launched with Qualcomm’s latest high-end processor, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, to ensure more graphics performance and efficiency for gaming smartphones. In addition to having the same chipset, both cell phones have Revamped built-in fans for CPU cooling, battery and fast charging system that reaches an incredible power of 135 watts. Check the details below.

Red Magic 7S





Like the Nubia Red Magic 7, the “S” version has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 10-bit color depth, 165 Hz refresh rate and touch sampling. of 720 Hz. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has no cutout for the front camera. To capture selfies and videos on the front, there is an 8 MP camera present on the thin top edge of the Red Magic 7S. On the back, the photography settings are identical: there is a main camera with a resolution of 64 MP capable of recording videos in 8K; a wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is cooled by a 9-layer system that features a new “shark fin” fan design that optimizes air pressure and reduces noise emission when activated. Other mechanisms include phase change material and graphene-infused copper sheets.

Powering this powerful hardware is a 4,500mAh battery with 120-watt fast charging. Interestingly, the smartphone case includes a 165-watt GaN charger that can be used to charge other electronics via USB-C. Other details include its side triggers with 520 Hz response, headphone jack in P2 standard and Android 12 with Red Magic 5.0. Technical specifications 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz sampling

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM

128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, under-display fingerprint scanner and 520 Hz triggers

4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging

Android 12 with Red Magic 5.0

Red Magic 7S Pro





The Red Magic 7S Pro inherits several features from the Red Magic 7 Pro, including its 6.8-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling, as well as local dimming zones that increase the display contrast. The cell phone keeps the camera under the screen with 8 MP resolution. At the rear, the settings are the same as the Red Magic 7S — main lens with a 64 MP sensor; wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor and macro lens with 2 MP sensor.

















This model features a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 135-watt fast charging. According to the manufacturer, this technology is capable of providing recharge from 0% to 100% in just 15 minutes. Other specs include its 10-layer cooling system, side triggers with 520 Hz response, and Android 12.

Technical specifications 6.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz sampling

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

12GB, 16GB or 18GB RAM

256GB, 512GB or 1TB of internal storage

8 MP front camera under the screen

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, under-display fingerprint scanner and 520 Hz triggers

5,000mAh battery with 135W fast charging

Android 12 with Red Magic 5.0

price and availability



