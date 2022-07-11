Galaxy S23 may have Snapdragon chip in all countries – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Depending on the region, high-end smartphones from Samsung bring different chips: Snapdragon or Exynos. However, it seems that the South Korean giant intends to abandon this strategy in line Galaxy S23. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, all next-generation models should feature chips from Qualcomm. The explanation for this would be the stronger performance of the rival’s component.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Image: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog)

Samsung’s high-end phones come with two configurations: Snapdragon chips in the US and other key markets, and Exynos in most countries in Europe and Asia.

However, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the Galaxy S23 line will set aside this strategy to adopt only Qualcomm components, a proposal hitherto unheard of. The analyst believes that the switch to the SM-8550, which will likely be renamed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, is due to the fact that the American manufacturer’s chip has more performance when compared to the Exynos 2300.

Kuo points out that Samsung’s new chip “can’t compete” with Qualcomm’s next one, as it should deliver optimizations based on TSMC’s build design, which offers more performance and energy efficiency. He also predicts that with the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the American company will gain more market share in the high-end cellphone category.

1. Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung Galaxy S23 (vs. 70% shipment proportion for S22) thanks to the next flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 8, 2022

Change should please Samsung fans

If the prediction is confirmed, many Samsung fans will celebrate. After all, it is not today that customers ask for the abandonment of Exynos chips. In 2020, a petition was created on the Change.org platform for the South Korean not to insert its components into high-end models.

The company defended the adoption by saying that “Exynos and Snapdragon processors undergo the same rigor and rigorous, real-world testing scenarios to deliver consistent, optimal performance throughout the smartphone lifecycle.” However, benchmark tests have already proven that this is not quite true.

Anyway, the new strategy has not yet been confirmed by Samsung. Therefore, we have to wait for an official statement to know if the company will really put aside its chips in the Galaxy S23 line.

