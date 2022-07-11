Globo will show the film Elysium

Globo will screen at Cinemaço from Sunday (10) to Monday (11) the film Elysium. Released in 2013, the feature stars Alice Braga, Matt Damon, William Fichtner, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna, Wagner Moura. The feature film will air after Major Sunday.

The story of the film that will pass in Cinemaço takes place in 2154, a small part of the human population lives on Elysium, a huge space station, similar to an O’Neill Cylinder, which creates an artificial habitat available only to the richest and where any illness or injury is quickly healed in medical machines (called “Med-Bays”). The rest of the population lives on Earth, overpopulated and post-apocalyptic, decaying and patrolled by truculent robot cops.

Max Da Costa (Matt Damon), is one of the poor inhabitants. A former car thief, he lives in Los Angeles, where he works for Armadyne Corp, the company that built Elysium. One day, Max has an accident at work and is exposed to a lot of radiation. Meanwhile, three clandestine ships make their way to Elysium, where Defense Secretary Jessica Delacourt (Jodie Foster) orders her Earth mercenary Kruger (Sharlto Copley) to shoot down the ships.

He destroys two of them. The passengers of the only one that manages to land end up being recaptured and extradited back to the planet. Elysium president Patel (Faran Tahir) reprimands her for killing civilians and violating human rights. Jessica, obsessed with protecting the space station, orchestrates a coup on Elysium with the help of John Carlyle (William Fichtner), CEO of Armadyne. She asks the businessman to write a computer program that can force a reboot of Elysium’s central system and make her president. John designs the program and loads it into his brain, protecting the code with a system that kills the possessor of knowledge if someone tries to steal it.