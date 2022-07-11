Good or bad? The first reactions of Hidden Agent come out, with Chris Evans

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the Hidden Agent poster (Photo: Publicity/Netflix)

The first reactions of The Hidden Agent, new movie with Chris Evans, were released.

The Netflix feature film that still features Ryan Gosling, the target of mixed reviews from journalists. Some praise and others end up pointing out negative points (via ScreenRant).

Chris Evans is playing a CIA agent, who begins a global chase to destroy Court Gentry, played by Gosling.

Check out some reactions below.

‘Hidden Agent two hours of James Bond meeting The Fast and the Furious. Super exciting action, massive scale and sets, solid, self-aware performances, consistent laughs, lots of fun’, describes Germain Lussier of Gizmodo.

‘The Hidden Agent Netflix’s emptier star project so far,’ revealed the NY Times’ Kyle Buchanan.

‘The Hidden Agent is just 2 hours of Tom Clancy’s bland action scenes in beautiful locations, which leads to the most hilarious and stupidest revelation of the villain story I’ve ever seen,’ said IndieWire’s David Ehrlich.

‘Hidden Agent has relentless, well-constructed action sequences. Battle of wits, bullets and muscles’, comments film critic Courtney Howard.

(photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

More about Hidden Agent

‘CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) has been taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target.

Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA colleague, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) is ready to defend him’, concludes the synopsis.

In addition to Evans and Gosling, the film stars Ana de Armas, with Reg-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfred Woodard.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct. The screenplay was written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The Hidden Agent arrives on Netflix on July 22.

