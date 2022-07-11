Google Chrome gains feature to reduce CPU usage and spend less energy – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Chrome is the most popular browser on the market, but it has a bad reputation for using a lot of computer resources, such as memory and battery. A new feature promises to improve this situation. The program will limit access to the CPU. The idea is to save energy and allow the notebook to spend more time away from the outlet.

Google Chrome (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

If you’re under the impression that you’ve read this before, you’re not wrong. In version 87, Chrome started to limit JavaScript calls, with the so-called Quick Intensive Timer Throttling. If a tab has been suspended and hidden for more than five minutes, sites can only wake it up once per minute.

Thanks to this restriction, it was possible to reduce CPU usage time by 10% and slightly increase battery life.

Now, Chrome will be less easy. The five minute time will be reduced to just ten seconds if the page has fully loaded. It’s called Intensive Wake Up Throttling.

According to the development documentation, the previous time limit was considered too conservative. You can reduce it and start limiting access to machine resources sooner without too much risk, engineers consider.

How to test the feature

The feature can be enabled by anyone using the Canary or Dev versions of Chrome. It is available in browser version 105 on any platform, whether desktop or mobile. Go to the Chrome Canary or Dev experiments page type it chrome://flags/#quick-intensive-throttling-after-loading on the taskbar. activate the feature Change the “Quick intensive throttling after loading” flag to “Enabled” and restart Chrome.

Theoretically, the browser should use less CPU and use less battery.

With information: Bleeping Computer.