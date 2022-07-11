Haddad leads; Tarcisio and Garcia draw

Research by the Real Time Big Data Institute, contracted by Record TV and released today, shows former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) in the lead for the government of São Paulo, with 34% of voting intentions in the main scenario in the stimulated poll — when the interviewee receives a list with the names of the pre-candidates.

Then, former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) has 20%, and the current governor of the state, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), 16%. Since the margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, they are technically tied.

Vinicius Poit (Novo) had 2%, while Abraham Weintraub (Brasil 35) and Elvis Cezar (PDT) had 1% each. Felício Ramuth (PSD), Altino Júnior (PSTU) and Gabriel Colombo (PCB) did not score. Whites and nulls were 15%, and those who do not know or did not respond, 11%.

The survey cannot be compared to the previous one, published in May, because the list of pre-candidates has changed, with the departure of Márcio França (PSB) from the dispute. That month, Haddad had 29%; Tarcísio, 15%, and Garcia, 7%.

The survey interviewed 1,500 São Paulo voters by telephone between July 8 and 9. The survey’s confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%, and the cost was R$ 20,000. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is SP-05804/2022.

First round

Scene 1

Fernando Haddad (PT): 34%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 20%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 16%

Vinicius Poit (New): 2%

Abraham Weintraub (PMB): 1%

Elvis Cezar (PDT): 1%

Felicio Ramuth (PSD): 0%

Altino Junior (PSTU): 0%

Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 0%

White/null: 15%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11%

Scenario 2

Fernando Haddad (PT): 35%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 21%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 18%

White/null: 15%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 11%

second round

The survey also tested three scenarios for an eventual second round. Haddad would beat Tarcísio and Garcia. In a dispute between the former minister and the current governor, there is a technical tie.

See the results below:

Scene 1:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 38%

Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 29%

White/null: 18%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 15%

Scenario 2:

Fernando Haddad (PT): 38%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 24%

White/null: 22%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 16%

Scenario 3: