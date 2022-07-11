Anyone who has an Amazon Echo device may have questions about how to change voice alexa. Yes, this is possible, but with some limitations, as the feature is only officially available in some countries and, for now, only in the English language.

Even in Brazil, it is possible to change the Alexa voice on the Echo device or using the Amazon Alexa app for Android or iPhone (iOS) phones. This via a trick when changing the Alexa language. See how to make this switch in the full tutorial below.

Changing Alexa’s voice to another option is a functionality available in English language only. In this case, you can change the assistant’s voice to the voice of Ziggy, which is the male version of the standard voice of Amazon’s artificial intelligence.

You can change Alexa’s language to English in two ways. In the first, via voice commands:

Approach the Echo device and say “Alexa, change language to English”; Alexa will ask if you are sure about the change and will let you know that some features in Portuguese will no longer work; Answer “Yes” when Alexa asks “Do you want me to speak only English?”; From now on, Alexa will only respond to voice commands when you speak English.

As a second alternative to changing the Alexa language, you can go to the Amazon Alexa app on your mobile and make the change manually in the settings.

Before changing Alexa’s voice, change the assistant’s native language to English (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

How to change Alexa’s voice (Ziggy)

With the assistant configured in the English language, we are now going to actually change Alexa’s voice. For this, you can use voice commands (in English) or the Amazon Alexa app on your smartphone.

To change Alexa’s voice using voice commands:

Get closer to the Echo device; Speak the command “Alexa, change voice” or “Alexa, change your voice“; Alexa’s voice will change to Ziggy’s voice.

To change Alexa’s voice in the Amazon Alexa app:

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your cell phone; Tap on “Devices” in the bottom menu; At the top, tap “All Devices”; Tap on the Echo device you want to change Alexa’s voice; Go to the gear icon (“Settings”) in the upper right corner; Scroll down until you find the “Alexa Voice” option; Select “New”.

How to change Alexa’s voice to Ziggy’s voice (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. Instead of Alexa, the Echo device will now respond in assistant Ziggy’s voice.

How to change Alexa to a celebrity voice

Also available in the English language, Alexa can change your classic voice to a celebrity voice. The Echo recognizes the voices of three famous personalities: Samuel L. Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal and Melissa McCarthy.

However, to use a celebrity voice on Alexa, you must have an Amazon US account, as each celebrity voice incurs a charge of $4.99. And that amount is paid each time you want to activate the celebrity’s voice for use on the Echo device.

Also, famous voices are limited and do not respond to all commands, which also need to be spoken in English. To enable celebrity voice on Alexa: