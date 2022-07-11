“I felt disrespected”; Simeone’s pupil reveals why he didn’t sign with Corinthians

Atletico Madrid announced the signing of forward Samuel Lino, costing around 6.5 million euros, around R$35 million at the current price, in addition to having signed a five-year contract. The player was revealed in the base categories of São Bernardo, drew attention and in 2018, he was loaned by the São Paulo club to the under-19 team of Rubro-Negro. However, in an interview he revealed that the experience with the Cariocas was not so good, in addition to having talked about why he did not go to Corinthians.

According to the striker, there was an invitation from Corinthians, he accepted, but one situation was crucial for him not to stay in the team: “We set the day to present there, get to know the whole structure, meet the director and I arrived with my manager there at Parque São Jorge. We went to meet the director of the base and when we showed up at the entrance gate, the security guard said in a mocking tone that the person we were looking for wasn’t there, he was in a meeting.”

Samuel continued talking about the situation, which he saw as unpleasant: “He said ‘you know what you can do? You can have lunch and then you come back here’ in a tone of irony and mockery. My manager was already very angry because he thought that it had been a lack of respect from them, since the security guard was representing Corinthians.”

According to the athlete, with the situation, his manager no longer wanted to close the deal and he felt withdrawal should follow the same path: “I said I didn’t want to either, because I felt disrespected, because they didn’t meet the scheduled time and the way they we were treated there. If things didn’t start well they wouldn’t end well, so it was better not to happen. And look, I’m from Corinthians, you see.