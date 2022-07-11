“I heard”; Fábio Santos talks about renewal with Corinthians and commentators echo the player’s statement

Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0 this Sunday afternoon (10), at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. Rodinei, against, scored the goal of the game. With the positive result achieved in front of its fans, Timão returned to the vice-leadership of the national competition.

Incumbent and on the field throughout the match, left-back Fábio Santos made a statement that drew attention at the end of the match. The experienced defender said that if he does not have his contract renewed to continue in the alvinegra team, he will retire at the end of the current season. The 36-year-old has a bond with the São Paulo club until December this year.

Fábio Santos returned to Corinthians in 2020, for his second spell at the Club. In the first, he was champion of Libertadores and Club World Cup in 2012, Recopa Sudamericana in 2013 and won the Brasileirão twice: 2011 and 2015. During the Canelada program, by Jovem Pan Esportes, journalist Thiago Asmar and commentators Vampeta and Souza echoed the player’s statement.

For the Corinthians idol Vampeta, the athlete is pressing the Board for a renewal. “It’s logical. He says that if he doesn’t go here (Corinthians) he doesn’t want another place. Then the guys (staff) renew because he says he loves the Club”, commented the former midfielder. , revealed that he believes in the retirement of the side. “I heard that he is going to retire. He is my friend, but I didn’t find out from him, but from people close to him, that if he doesn’t renew, he will retire”, said the commentator.