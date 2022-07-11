With an eye on this year’s World Cup, the future of full-back Daniel Alves, 39, remains in doubt. There are looks from European football, but the player’s idea is to play for a great team, which will fight for titles and make him even more champion.

At MLS, there are people interested in Dani Alves. The Seattle Sounders, one of the top teams in the US at the moment, are in contact with the player to seal a deal for the season. In Mexico, Pumas seems to be the most viable destination, but the World Cup factor could weigh heavily on Dani Alves returning to Brazil.

For wanting to play in his last Cup, Daniel Alves can stop at Athletico PR. The player revealed, in an interview, that he only has eyes for the red-black club in Brazilian football, ruling out any other possibility, such as Fluminense, for example.

“I’m unemployed today, but interesting things have come up. I’m studying the places, seeing which ones have good levels of competitiveness. I want to go to a place where I can win. I don’t rule out anything, but if I go back to Brazil, it will be for Athletico- PR”said the player, in an interview with the English media.

Daniel Alves at Athletico PR?

At the moment, there is no information about any type of advanced negotiation between CAP and Daniel Alves, but there is interest from the Paraná club. Even before Dani returned to Barça, CAP came to be very close to the player, but a deal was not sealed.