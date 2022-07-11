“I would take”; manager and idol opponent sends a message to Tite about Hulk in the World Cup

The idol of one of Galo’s opponents in the Brasileirão spoke about the athlete’s moment and that Tite should take him to the World Cup

Hulk is one of the best Brazilian players working in national football today, that cannot be denied. Since he arrived at Atlético, he has evolved and has been improving his performance on the pitch in an incredible way. The athlete scores goals and is present in the assists, which made some fans ask Tite to call him up for the Selection, and consequently, for the World Cup.

In an interview with Nilson César’s Pai para Filho podcast, Muricy Ramalho, director of São Paulo, gave his opinion about Galo’s number 7: “What I saw Tite talk about, I occasionally talk to him too, is that it’s not ruled out . The guy calls. He’s getting better. Hulk every game that passes and he plays better. Tite is definitely watching with affection.”

The tricolor manager also revealed that Tite called him to be his assistant, if he had accepted, he would have given this advice to take the Galo player to the Cup: “I was invited by Tite to be his assistant and, if I had accepted, I would give my opinion: I would take it. Because we don’t have a 9 like that. We have players who play on the edge.”

Muircy even went further and said that Galo’s number 7 is by far the best player in Brazil today: “Atletico have a number 9 that is unbalancing. Hulk is the best player in Brazil today. It has impressive strength and unbalances.” — It is worth mentioning that this Sunday (10), from 18:00, the ball rolls between Atlético and São Paulo, for the Brasileirão, at Mineirão. It will be the clash between Hulk and Calleri.