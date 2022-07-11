Ideapad Gaming 3i with R$ 630 discount on Amazon

The Ideapad Gaming 3i is gaining ground among gaming users in recent months. Much of this is due to its price, which is lower than its competitors, and to its powerful hardware, capable of running a wide range of games — including the most modern ones, which require more processing power.

The gaming notebook has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and anti-glare technology. Due to the low price, the notebook “saves” in some aspects, it is true. In this case, the screen was sacrificed, and it has a refresh rate of only 60 Hz.

The ideapad Gaming 3i has a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. In order for the user to make the most of the graphics potential of their favorite games, the gaming notebook has a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

The M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD is capable of reading files up to 10 times faster than a HD, this greatly speeds up the loading time of games running on the machine, especially in those games that are reputed to be time-consuming to load.

To avoid overheating problems, the device has two fans and four air vents, which allows for more efficient heat dissipation. The Ideapad Gaming 3i has up to 10 hours of battery life and 15 minutes of charging guarantees up to 2 hours of gameplay.

