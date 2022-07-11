“If I had some change, it would never fall into your hand.” Johnny Depp Wrote Two Songs About The Trial With Amber Heard

“I think you’ve said enough for a goddamn night” is one of the lines from the theme released by Johnny Deep with guitarist Jeff Beck. The target seems easy to spot: Amber Heard. The American artist was involved in a defamation trial with his ex-wife.

In the song “Sad Motherfucking Paradise”, Depp sings: “You’re sitting there like a seven year-itch [expressão que significa crise na relação]. If I had some change, it would never fall into your hand.”

The lyrics of the two themes were revealed in “The Sunday Times”, but there is more news. This Friday, July 15, the album “18” recorded with the British guitarist will be released, says “The Guardian”.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, we felt it rekindled our youthful spirit and our creativity. We joked about how we felt again at 18, so we decided to put that in the album title as well,” explains Jeff Beck.

The album’s first single, “This is Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr” is an original by Depp, which served for Beck to realize the artist’s talent.

“It is an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I now have the privilege of calling my brother,” he added. Depp has accompanied Beck to different concerts in the UK and plans to follow him on his European tour.

The album that is present to be released features the actor’s two songs and 13 more songs, which include covers by artists from Motown, Beach Boys, John Lennon, Velvet Underground and Killing Joke.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ended on June 1, when both were found guilty of the crime of defamation.