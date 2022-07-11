‘I’m a chemical dependent just like those in Cracolândia’, comments Walter Casagrande

Globo commentator for 24 years, Walter Casagrande left the station this week after “common agreement” between the parties. After leaving the company, the former player spoke with Record’s “Domingo Espetacular”, and talked about the fight against drugs during his career as an athlete and commentator.

– I am a chemical dependent just like those who are in Cracolândia (way of calling a street area with people with chemical dependence). If I falter, if I don’t pay attention to my behavior, I’ll go out on the street. Drugs for me are the way to death. The chemical dependent is a liar and very manipulative, because he cannot say that he is using drugs – said Casagrande.

– I was close to death several times, I was hospitalized for a year to treat myself. Being isolated, hospitalized, is very difficult. I fought like hell, I found my way, my road, understanding psychology and human behavior. I have my story to tell, to touch people. Let them think: “If he can do it, so can I” – he added.

Casagrande has been chemically dependent since the age of 14, and suffered a serious car accident in 2007 in São Paulo due to drug use. The former player, who passed through São Paulo, Corinthians and Flamengo, revealed that he managed to turn things around with the help of family and friends.