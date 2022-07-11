In a red dress, Anitta shines at a Dolce & Gabbana party – Vogue

+



Anitta (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

After Paris, where the haute couture week took place, fashionistas and celebrities went to Sicily, Italy to check out the high fashion of Dolce & Gabbana. The brand brought together guests for presentations over four days, displaying its collections of high jewelry, high sartoria and high fashion, which completes 10 years. Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren, Ciara, Sharon Stone, Drew Barrymore and Anitta and were some of the stars that were there.

Anitta, by the way, was among the first Brazilian celebrities invited by the brand to participate in the high fashion season, alongside Cauã Reymond, and literally involved the guests last Sunday (10.06), when she danced on stage to the sound of her own success, “To involve”. The song, released in November 2021, broke records in streaming and has already accumulated more than 317 million plays on Spotify, in addition to more than 292 million views in its official video on Youtube.

Anitta at the end of the high-fashion season at Dolce & Gabbana, in Italy (Photo: Vogue Brasil)

This Monday (11.07), the singer will attend the official closing party of the brand’s high fashion season.

For the event, Anitta bet on a red dress with a lot of shine: “Today there is no catwalk, I just came looking really beautiful, delivering a lot of beauty and a classic Dolce & Gabbana with a little waist”, she said exclusively to Vogue Brasil, directly from the party.

Below, check out all of the singer’s looks for the four-day event.

Recently, the artist publicly announced her battle with endometriosis. Read all about the condition here.