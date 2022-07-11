In the blackout of goals and light of the leaders in the Brazilian, better for Corinthians – 07/11/2022

It was 44 minutes into the second half when Castelão’s spotlights went out. It was the last ray of hope that someone, besides the goalkeepers, would shine in the game between leader Palmeiras and lantern Fortaleza.

The two ends of the table did not change in this 16th round of the Brasileirão, largely because of the lack of lighting — literally and figuratively — of those who occupy the top of the table. In addition to the Palmeiras stumbling block, Athletico lost, Atlético-MG drew, and Corinthians did well in all of this. The team beat Flamengo (same opponent of the Libertadores quarterfinals) thanks to a goal against Rodinei and another relevant performance by Cássio. So it jumped to second place.

But the round went beyond cold results.

The most exciting point of the weekend’s 10-game combo was the retirement of forward Fred, on Saturday, in a once again pulsating Maracanã. After the tributes, the spotlight now focuses on a rising Fluminense who jumped to third after winning the fourth in a row in Serie A. Cano even reached 10 goals and took the top spot in the championship, overtaking Calleri.

Fred left the scene as the second highest scorer in the history of the Brasileirão, with 158 goals, second only to Roberto Dinamite’s 190. After the final whistle, he even had a little bike ride on the lawn, referring to the means of transport used by him to come from Minas Gerais to Rio de Janeiro to sign his last contract with Fluminense.

Fred used a bicycle to take an Olympic tour of Maracanã Image: DELMIRO JUNIOR/O DIA AGENCY/STANDARD CONTENT

While the disputes in the Brasileirão still fit into the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores weekends, the feeling is that the calendar postpones any indication of how the finish line of this race will be drawn. Physical issues motivate roster rotations in an attempt, sometimes unsuccessful, to avoid injury.

Corinthians is one of those trying to resist this. The victory over Flamengo left the team one point behind Palmeiras. The red-black experienced the bad side of having Rodinei in the squad. The issue is the irregularity of the right-back. The good game, which enchanted Vidal in the middle of the week, contrasts with a pixilation after a cross that is inexplicable.

Not that it justifies the failure, but the general context is of exhausted players, even in July. Before the ball rolled in several games of the round, hands over their mouths in an attempt to draw attention to the proceedings of the General Sports Law. There are articles that, in the view of the class, remove athletes’ labor rights. The version of the text approved in the Chamber last week affects, for example, the compensatory clause paid when the contract is terminated. Clubs support. There is discussion to come in the Senate.

Róger Guedes, from Corinthians, protests against the change in the Lei ei Pelé before the clash with Flamengo Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

the lack of light

On the field, the message that Palmeiras gives is wear. The sequence is three games without a win in the Brasileirão. While he doesn’t have a fight in Libertadores, he has a pending duel with São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil, in which he was at a disadvantage after the first game.

Yesterday, against Fortaleza, Abel Ferreira’s team got a scare in the first half, when the home team opened the scoring – but the goal was canceled correctly, because there was a hand touch in the construction of the bid. Throughout the match, Weverton was the point outside the curve positively, while Rony generated alert for leaving with a muscle injury in the second stage.

The game ended with a blackout. It says a lot about Fortaleza’s campaign in the Brasileirão. Interestingly, in the last round, Vojvoda’s team experienced a lack of light before the ball rolled, against Coritiba, in Couto Pereira. Fortaleza lost with a goal in the final minute. This time, the final minute was before the regulation 45. Another negative note was the fight between fans, even with everything dark.

clash of giants

Hulk, from Atlético-MG, faces referee Anderson Daronco during a match against São Paulo in the Brazilian Image: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Current champion and opponent of Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Atlético-MG complained about the arbitration after the goalless draw against São Paulo. In fact, an even curious plot between the two strongest figures – physically – in Brazilian football: Hulk and referee Andreson Daronco.

Galo protests mainly because of a dispute between the forward and the defender Miranda in the São Paulo area. There is a clash between the two. The interpretation is that there was no penalty because Miranda touched the ball before the (very) strong contact with Hulk. Galo’s shirt 7 interview was dense. In one of the parts, he cited a conversation he had with Daronco on the field:

“When the game was over he said: “be careful what you say outside”. I said “why?”, and he replied “because it’s not the last game I’ll referee from you”. a threat or not? I don’t know. In front of my four children, that was the conversation I had with him there.

Hulk, striker for Atlético-MG

The referee declined to comment on the situation. Atletico’s leaders took advantage of the momentum to publicly pressure the CBF arbitration commission so that it no longer selects Daronco in Atlético games.

In 2022, Daronco refereed three matches for Galo. Before yesterday, the others were the Supercup against Flamengo (2-2, with the Atletico title on penalties) and the 2-0 victory over Atlético-GO, in this Brasileirão. Last season, there were six games of Galo refereed by Daronco – against Athletico (2-1 win), Palmeiras (2-2 draw), Flamengo (1-0 defeat), Fluminense 2-1 victory), América-MG (1-0 win) and São Paulo (1-0 win).