Internacional X América-MG – Superesportes

41

1 time Patric takes the free-kick from the left to the area and Moledo deflects it with a head to a corner.

40

1 time Pedrinho tries to get past Heitor on the left wing and stops at fault.

39

1 time ALMOST!!! De Pena takes a closed corner from the right and almost scores an Olympic goal.

38

1 time Taison tries to pass to Pedro Henrique on the right wing, but Marlon anticipates and keeps the ball.

37

1 time Edenilson takes the free-kick from the right and Mercado, in the middle of the area, heads over the goal.

36

1 time Marlon arrives late and fouls Pedro Henrique on the right of Internacional’s attacking field.

35

1 time Edenilson receives a pass from Gabriel in the midfield and risks the shot from outside the area, but sends the ball to the right of the goal, without danger.

34

1 time Amrica-MG change: Al leaves, Carlos Alberto enters.

33

1 time Departure stopped to attend to Al.

32

1 time Taison takes two corners in a row from the right. The first blocked by Conti to the bottom line. The second was removed by Matheus Cavichioli, with a punch, out of the area.

31

1 time ALMOST!!! Heitor crosses the ground ball from the right line of the area, Conti hits it and on the way back, Internacional’s own side kicks, with a deflection in the defender, for a corner.

30

1 time Moiss tries to advance down the left side and stops in the absence of Patric in midfield.

29

1 time Pedro Henrique pedals towards Marlon on the right end and crosses low. Conti hits to the side.

28

1 time Juninho launched by Pedrinho on the left wing and the referee points offside.

27

1 time From Pena wing the ball from the midfielder to Pedro Henrique on the right side of the area. The Internacional forward props his head towards David, but Conti intercepts.

26

1 time Patric checks with Juninho near the right tip of the area, crosses to the middle and Moledo heads away.

25

1 time Edenilson tries a long pass to De Pena on the left wing, but the ball goes straight to the side.

24

1 time Amrica-MG closes itself in the defense field, and Internacional exchanges passes in the middle of the field, in search of spaces.

23

1 time Departure stopped to attend to Pedro Henrique.

22

1 time Pedrinho activates Indian Ramirez on the left side of the area, but Gabriel manages to disarm him.

21

1 time ALMOST!!! De Pena triggered by David on the left side of the area and crosses low to the middle, but Pedro Henrique stopped at the time of submission.

20

1 time Gabriel tries a high pass into the area, Conti heads back and Cavichioli snaps.

19

1 time Conti grabs David in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.

18

1 time Felipe Azevedo works the ball with Al in the right midfielder, but Internacional’s defense closes the gaps.

17

1 time ALMOST!!! Heitor throws the ball from the right sock to David at the entrance of the small area, but he heads it across, to the left of the goal.

16

1 time ndio Ramirez triggered by Patric at the entrance of the area, but misses the pass to Felipe Azevedo.

15

1 time Internacional exchanges passes in the defense field, trying to find spaces.

14

1 time David triggers Moses on the left wing and the referee points offside.

13

1 time De Pena takes a corner from the right and Matheus Cavichioli punches away.

12

1 time DEFENDED!!! Taison leaves David face to face with Matheus Cavichioli and he finishes low, on top of the goalkeeper.

11

1 time De Pena crosses low from the left end and Patric, on the first post, hits to the side.

10

1 time Patric plays for Felipe Azevedo at the entrance of the area and receives the return on the right wing, but the referee points offside.

9

1 time Patric receives a pass in the middle and risks the shot. The ball deflects on the mark and is calm for Daniel’s defense.

8

1 time Taison takes a corner from the left side. Cavichioli punches away. Moiss and Pedro Henrique fight for the rebound and the shot comes out on the left side of the goal.

7

1 time De Pena takes the corner from the right side and Matheus Cavichioli pushes away with a back punch for another corner.

6

1 time Heitor tries to make a cross from the right wing and Marlon stops for a corner.

5

1 time Patric dominates the ball, crosses the midfield line and is unarmed. Internacional keep the ball in the attacking court.

4

1 time Pedro Henrique starts a counterattack from the right, touches Heitor in the tip of the area and he finishes low, crossed, on the right of the goal.

3

1 time Edenilson tries to open the play for David on the left, but sends the ball straight to the side.

two

1 time Internacional retains possession of the ball at the start of the match.

1

1 time David grabbed the ball out, but Taison plays and the referee gives the Internacional team an advantage.

0

1 time The players stand still, with their hands over their mouths, in protest against the changes in the Pel Law.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The departure of America-MG.

0

1 time Internacional wears red shirts and white shorts. Amrica-MG plays with green and black striped shirts and black shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time The refereeing trio from So Paulo: Flvio Rodrigues de Souza officiates the match, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Daniel Paulo Ziolli. Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral commands VAR.

0

1 time Amrica-MG starts the match with: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Conti, Luan Patrick and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Indian Ramrez, Pedrinho and Felipe Azevedo.

0

1 time Internacional is lined up with: Daniel; Heitor, Mercado, Rodrigo Moledo and Moiss; Gabriel, Edenilson and De Pena; Pedro Henrique, Taison and David.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time Hot night in Porto Alegre. Beira Rio’s thermometers show 27C.

0

1 time Amrica-MG’s absences are: der and Henrique Almeida, who are currently suspended, Jori, Wellington Paulista and Everaldo, in the medical department.

0

1 time Internacional has seven players: Alan Patrick, Bustos, Ren and Wanderson, injured, Alemo, with the flu, Estvo, who tested positive for Covid-19, and Matheus Cadorini, who is suspended for having been sent off in the match against sup

0

1 time On the field, there are two different realities in the competition: Internacional is in 6th place, with 25 points, while Amrica-MG occupies the 15th place, with 18 points.