Internacional X América-MG – Superesportes

  • 41
    1 time

    Patric takes the free-kick from the left to the area and Moledo deflects it with a head to a corner.

  • 40
    1 time

    Pedrinho tries to get past Heitor on the left wing and stops at fault.

  • 39
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! De Pena takes a closed corner from the right and almost scores an Olympic goal.

  • 38
    1 time

    Taison tries to pass to Pedro Henrique on the right wing, but Marlon anticipates and keeps the ball.

  • 37
    1 time

    Edenilson takes the free-kick from the right and Mercado, in the middle of the area, heads over the goal.

  • 36
    1 time

    Marlon arrives late and fouls Pedro Henrique on the right of Internacional’s attacking field.

  • 35
    1 time

    Edenilson receives a pass from Gabriel in the midfield and risks the shot from outside the area, but sends the ball to the right of the goal, without danger.

  • 34
    1 time

    Amrica-MG change: Al leaves, Carlos Alberto enters.

  • 33
    1 time

    Departure stopped to attend to Al.

  • 32
    1 time

    Taison takes two corners in a row from the right. The first blocked by Conti to the bottom line. The second was removed by Matheus Cavichioli, with a punch, out of the area.

  • 31
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Heitor crosses the ground ball from the right line of the area, Conti hits it and on the way back, Internacional’s own side kicks, with a deflection in the defender, for a corner.

  • 30
    1 time

    Moiss tries to advance down the left side and stops in the absence of Patric in midfield.

  • 29
    1 time

    Pedro Henrique pedals towards Marlon on the right end and crosses low. Conti hits to the side.

  • 28
    1 time

    Juninho launched by Pedrinho on the left wing and the referee points offside.

  • 27
    1 time

    From Pena wing the ball from the midfielder to Pedro Henrique on the right side of the area. The Internacional forward props his head towards David, but Conti intercepts.

  • 26
    1 time

    Patric checks with Juninho near the right tip of the area, crosses to the middle and Moledo heads away.

  • 25
    1 time

    Edenilson tries a long pass to De Pena on the left wing, but the ball goes straight to the side.

  • 24
    1 time

    Amrica-MG closes itself in the defense field, and Internacional exchanges passes in the middle of the field, in search of spaces.

  • 23
    1 time

    Departure stopped to attend to Pedro Henrique.

  • 22
    1 time

    Pedrinho activates Indian Ramirez on the left side of the area, but Gabriel manages to disarm him.

  • 21
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! De Pena triggered by David on the left side of the area and crosses low to the middle, but Pedro Henrique stopped at the time of submission.

  • 20
    1 time

    Gabriel tries a high pass into the area, Conti heads back and Cavichioli snaps.

  • 19
    1 time

    Conti grabs David in midfield and is cautioned with a yellow card.

  • 18
    1 time

    Felipe Azevedo works the ball with Al in the right midfielder, but Internacional’s defense closes the gaps.

  • 17
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Heitor throws the ball from the right sock to David at the entrance of the small area, but he heads it across, to the left of the goal.

  • 16
    1 time

    ndio Ramirez triggered by Patric at the entrance of the area, but misses the pass to Felipe Azevedo.

  • 15
    1 time

    Internacional exchanges passes in the defense field, trying to find spaces.

  • 14
    1 time

    David triggers Moses on the left wing and the referee points offside.

  • 13
    1 time

    De Pena takes a corner from the right and Matheus Cavichioli punches away.

  • 12
    1 time

    DEFENDED!!! Taison leaves David face to face with Matheus Cavichioli and he finishes low, on top of the goalkeeper.

  • 11
    1 time

    De Pena crosses low from the left end and Patric, on the first post, hits to the side.

  • 10
    1 time

    Patric plays for Felipe Azevedo at the entrance of the area and receives the return on the right wing, but the referee points offside.

  • 9
    1 time

    Patric receives a pass in the middle and risks the shot. The ball deflects on the mark and is calm for Daniel’s defense.

  • 8
    1 time

    Taison takes a corner from the left side. Cavichioli punches away. Moiss and Pedro Henrique fight for the rebound and the shot comes out on the left side of the goal.

  • 7
    1 time

    De Pena takes the corner from the right side and Matheus Cavichioli pushes away with a back punch for another corner.

  • 6
    1 time

    Heitor tries to make a cross from the right wing and Marlon stops for a corner.

  • 5
    1 time

    Patric dominates the ball, crosses the midfield line and is unarmed. Internacional keep the ball in the attacking court.

  • 4
    1 time

    Pedro Henrique starts a counterattack from the right, touches Heitor in the tip of the area and he finishes low, crossed, on the right of the goal.

  • 3
    1 time

    Edenilson tries to open the play for David on the left, but sends the ball straight to the side.

  • two
    1 time

    Internacional retains possession of the ball at the start of the match.

  • 1
    1 time

    David grabbed the ball out, but Taison plays and the referee gives the Internacional team an advantage.

  • 0
    1 time

    The players stand still, with their hands over their mouths, in protest against the changes in the Pel Law.

  • 0
    1 time

    The ball is rolling! The departure of America-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Internacional wears red shirts and white shorts. Amrica-MG plays with green and black striped shirts and black shorts.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field!

  • 0
    1 time

    The refereeing trio from So Paulo: Flvio Rodrigues de Souza officiates the match, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Daniel Paulo Ziolli. Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral commands VAR.

  • 0
    1 time

    Amrica-MG starts the match with: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Conti, Luan Patrick and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Indian Ramrez, Pedrinho and Felipe Azevedo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Internacional is lined up with: Daniel; Heitor, Mercado, Rodrigo Moledo and Moiss; Gabriel, Edenilson and De Pena; Pedro Henrique, Taison and David.

  • 0
    1 time

    Warm-up completed and teams defined!

  • 0
    1 time

    Hot night in Porto Alegre. Beira Rio’s thermometers show 27C.

  • 0
    1 time

    Amrica-MG’s absences are: der and Henrique Almeida, who are currently suspended, Jori, Wellington Paulista and Everaldo, in the medical department.

  • 0
    1 time

    Internacional has seven players: Alan Patrick, Bustos, Ren and Wanderson, injured, Alemo, with the flu, Estvo, who tested positive for Covid-19, and Matheus Cadorini, who is suspended for having been sent off in the match against sup

  • 0
    1 time

    On the field, there are two different realities in the competition: Internacional is in 6th place, with 25 points, while Amrica-MG occupies the 15th place, with 18 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    Goodnight! Follow, from now on, the bids of Internacional x Amrica-MG, a match that closes the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship 2022.

