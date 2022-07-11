iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 win public betas

As expected, the apple today released the first public beta versions of iOS 16 (compilation 20A5312j ), of iPadOS 16 (idem), of macOS Ventura 13 ( 22A5295i ), of watchOS 9 It’s from tvOS 16 ( 20J5328g ) for general users.

For the first time, we also have a public beta version of HomePod Software.

To make all beta versions (developer and public) available on an equal footing, Apple also released revised versions of the third betas made available to developers last week — which feature the very same builds described above.

So, those who were eager to test the news but are not a developer can now venture out to try — and test, of course — the new systems.

As always, it’s important to remember that, although they are available to everyone, we are still talking about test versions — usually accompanied by a series of bugs, flaws and the like. Therefore, it is recommended to avoid installing these versions on your main devices.

Check out below what to do to install the trial versions correctly and avoid any headaches! 🙂

how to prepare

First of all, you need to be part of the Apple Beta Software Program — a completely free program that gives access to trial versions of Apple’s systems. After signing up, make sure your device supports iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura 13, watchOS 9, and/or tvOS 15.

Backup

Before starting the installation itself, it is highly recommended that you perform a security backup of your device. This is because if something goes wrong with the installation (or you simply regret it), your data will not be lost.

On iOS/iPadOS, it is possible to make a backup via either iCloud or a computer. It is always worth remembering that backups made on Mac/PC can be encrypted and therefore include health, activity and iCloud Keychain data.

On macOS, the most practical and fastest way to make a backup is by Time Machineas we explain in this video.

How to install the betas

With all that done, it’s time to move on to the most critical part of this whole process: installation. With your registration in the Apple Beta Software Program properly done, access this page directly from the iPhone, iPad or Mac where the beta version will be installed and follow the steps shown. In the case of the Apple Watch, this process must be done by the iPhone with which the watch is paired.

On iOS/iPadOS

On iOS/iPadOS, you will be instructed to install a testing profile on your device. Once that’s done, just go to Settings » General » Software Update and install the update normally.

on macOS

On macOS, after following the steps mentioned above, you will have downloaded the installer macOS Public Beta Access Utility. From there, run it and follow the instructions that will appear on the screen and the public beta should now appear.

Once that’s done, go to System Preferences » Software Update, install the new version and… that’s it! As with the other systems mentioned above, you will also be able to test the subsequent beta versions until the systems are officially released — which should be in September/October.

on watchOS

To do this in watchOS, you have to go (still on the iPhone) to Settings » General » Profiles & Device Management, tap the profile and select “Install”. Finally, follow the onscreen steps to complete the installation.

on tvOS

On tvOS, go to Settings » Accounts, select the “Apple ID” option and sign at least one of the accounts used (such as iCloud, iTunes and the App Store or Game Center) with the same Apple ID used to sign up for the beta program. then go to Settings » System » Software Update and enable public beta updates.

Good tests! 👨‍💻