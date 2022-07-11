Japan’s ruling party secures sweeping election victory after Abe assassination | World

Japan’s ruling party and its allies won in Sunday’s Senate elections enough votes to form a broad majority, two days after the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign event.

The Liberal Democrat Party (PLD), which governs the country and to which Abe belonged, and his ally Komeito party reinforced their dominance with more than 75 of the 125 seats in the upper house, according to Japanese media.

What is known about the shooting that killed Shinzo Abe, Japan’s former prime minister

Infographic shows how movement was in the attack on Shinzo Abe

The two parties are part of what is now a two-thirds supermajority willing to amend the country’s pacifist constitution and strengthen its military role globally, a longstanding goal of Abe’s. Even before the assassination that shocked the country, the PLD and Komeito were advancing to strengthen their majority.

“I think it’s important that the elections were held normally,” said current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, adding that he will focus his term on Covid, Ukraine and inflation.

The former prime minister’s assassination on Friday overshadowed the vote, but the head of government and Abe’s successor, Fumio Kishida, insisted that the shock of the crime would not disrupt the democratic process.

Admitting defeat, Kenta Izumi, leader of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, which is expected to lose several seats, said it was clear that “voters didn’t want to change,” according to Kyodo News. The voter turnout was 52%, according to the latest data available on Monday morning.

Abe’s body arrived in Tokyo on Saturday from the western part of the country, where he was shot on Friday. The murder caused a great shock in the country and in the international community, which expressed condolences and condemnation of the crime.

The man accused of the murder, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested and told investigators he attacked Abe because he believed the politician was linked to an unnamed organization.

Japanese media described the aforementioned entity as a religious organization and claimed that Yamagami’s family suffered financial problems as a result of his mother’s donations to the group.

Shinzo Abe’s killer walks and shoots twice in the back

Abe was delivering a campaign speech in the Nara region (western Japan) to support a PLD candidate when Yamagami opened fire. After being shot twice in the neck, Abe was pronounced dead a few hours later, despite the efforts of a team of 20 doctors.

Japan is a country with few violent crimes and has strict laws on the possession of weapons and, consequently, the security in the campaign acts is not so strict. After Abe’s assassination, security was tightened for events with Prime Minister Kishida.

Takao Sueki, 79, said he went to the polls with international instability in mind, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “As I look at the situation in the world, I think about how Japan is going to manage the scenario,” he said.

On Saturday, police admitted to flaws in Abe’s security device and promised a thorough investigation. “I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with the escort and security arrangements for former Prime Minister Abe,” said Tomoaki Onizuka, Nara’s chief of police.

The commander also stated, without holding back tears, that since he became a police officer in 1995 he has never had “such bitter remorse and regret as great as this”.

Public wake and private funeral

Abe’s office said a wake will take place on Monday night. On Tuesday, only family and close friends will attend a simple funeral. Japanese media reported that the two events should take place at the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo.

US diplomats Antony Blinken, who is in Asia, will visit Japan on Monday to express condolences.