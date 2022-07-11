Jealousy, praise and a bronze statue: the two decades of the beautiful friendship between George Clooney and Julia Roberts that return together to the big screen – The Mag

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are unavoidable names of the modern era of Hollywood: both are responsible for a wide range of recognizable titles in North American cinema in recent decades, whether solo, from ‘A Sonho de Mulher’ (‘Pretty Woman’) to ‘Open until Dawn’, or even together, such as ‘Ocean’s Eleven – Place Your Bets.’

Now, prepare for a big screen reunion through romantic comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’, with its premiere scheduled for next October. The feature film directed by Ol Parker, who had previously been responsible for the sequel to ‘Mamma Mia’, tells the story of a divorced couple who want to sabotage their daughter’s wedding in Bali.

Despite being only the fourth film to feature both of them in the cast at the same time, the connections between Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, don’t stop therehaving already coincided in several other projects and being close friends for a long time – since they met, more than two decades ago.





THE BEGINNING OF A BEAUTIFUL FRIENDSHIP

It was in 2001’s ‘Ocean’s Eleven – Place Your Bets’ that George Clooney and Julia Roberts first appeared opposite: “We met at ‘Ocean’s’, we had never met before, people just thought so”Clooney told ‘People’ in 2016. However, was himself one of those responsible for the “call” of the actress: “I didn’t know her and she was making 20 million dollars a movie. I talked to Brad Pitt and Matt Damon and we wanted Julia. So I put a 20 dollar bill in a script and sent it to her, he said. ‘I heard you now earn 20 per movie,'” he told ‘GQ.’

In Steven Soderbergh’s hit film, the actor plays Danny Ocean, the mastermind behind the scam – a role that once belonged to Frank Sinatra in 1960 – while Roberts is his ex-wife Tess. From there was born a friendship that never broke: “She stayed at my house in Italy when she was pregnant [dos gémeos Hazel e Phinneus, em 2004]. Then he took those little monsters to my house when they were real human beings and we had a lot of fun with them.”







Indeed, they would reunite for Clooney’s directorial debut, ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’, in 2002, and two years later for ‘Ocean’s Twelve’, where Julia Roberts was accidentally the target of a ‘prank’ by her colleague. : “I was pregnant and they treated me like I was porcelain. When I arrived at the hotel in Rome, I opened my suitcase and there was a giant bronze statue in the suitcase! I almost started to cry, I thought how could they be doing that to me. Then I realized George thought it was Brad Pitt’s suitcase and I retaliated before I knew the truth,” he told Sirius XM in 2017.

MUTUAL PRAISE BETWEEN “FAMILY”

In the years following ‘Ocean’s Twelve’, they were seen together several times at events, never hiding the strong friendship they have for each other. In fact, not just for the other, but also for its partners: “Danny and I are great friends and we really like each other. It’s fun because it’s like family,” Clooney said of Danny Moder, Julia Roberts’ husband, who also said that Amal Clooney “entered” her life and who is “an influence, in a good way” on the actor. Amal Clooney, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to have always taken this closeness between her husband and Julia Roberts well, but we’ll get there in time.

The always elegant Amal Clooney style

George and Julia would once again be united by a film project in 2013, when the first produced ‘A Hot August’, which earned the actress an Oscar nomination, and, then again, when they both starred in ‘Money Monster’, a 2016 film directed by Jodie Foster, which was a relative success at the box office and in which, as in the old days, Clooney helped convince her friend to enter.





In fact, in 2013, Julia Roberts did not shy away from falling apart in praise of her professional colleague when introducing him at the BAFTA Awards Los Angeles: “I’m so honored to be here tonight. There are two obvious reasons why they chose me: one, Brad Pitt was out of town, two, Matt Damon was in town but couldn’t I consider George a friend, we’ve worked together and been side by side on films. He’s my producer and my director, and in all of that he’s immeasurably gifted. He’s handsome, he’s talented, he’s an exemplary humanitarian and he plays pranks like no one else.”

The actor was not begged and responded: “It’s been a pleasure to see the woman you’ve become. It’s very difficult for me to just be nice because she’s going to upset me later. She’s an amazing woman, an extraordinary wife, and a very, very good friend. It’s an honor to have you here.“, said the Kentucky-born actor good-naturedly.

JEALOUSY IN PARADISE?

Since then, a lot has changed in the duo’s career. Between ‘Money Monster’ and today’s date, George Clooney has only appeared in two projects, both for streaming platforms: ‘The Midnight Sky’, which he directed and starred in for Netflix in 2020, and ‘The Tender Bar’, also directed by himself for Amazon, the following year. Already Julia Roberts split between a few smaller films and two miniseries for the aforementioned platforms, namely ‘Gaslit’, launched already this year, on the Watergate scandal.

What didn’t change was the friendship between the two actors who appeared together again in an episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show, at the end of last year, in which Julia Roberts silently ‘invaded’ the interview being conducted with George Clooney.









Now, attention is focused on this new ‘Ticket to Paradise’, which even started to cause some buzz due to a rumor about Amal Clooney’s dissatisfaction with not being able to travel to Bali, during the recordings, and also because she was a little jealous of the closeness between her husband and the actress.







Things seem to have gone for the best, however, with everything ready to go. the arrival of the film to cinemas on October 21 of this year. Of course, there will be more manifestations of this complicity between two of the biggest movie stars of our time during the plethora of unavoidable promotional activities for ‘Ticket to Paradise.’ “What a relief we’re not just ‘Hollywood friends'”said Julia Roberts on one occasion, with the pair proving that, among friends, it is not mandatory for business to be left out.