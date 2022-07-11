John Krasinski may not come back

Apparently, when the new Fantastic Four arrive on the big screen, apparently, Reed Richards in John Krasinskimay not be working on the team that will be present in the film.

In fact, according to director Sam Raimi, the head behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich brought Richards’ very first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

“It’s funny that Kevin Feige [chefe do Marvel Studios] cast John, because fans have always had a dream of who would be the perfect Reed Richards. So because this is an alternate universe, Kevin thought it was a good opportunity to make that dream come true.“, he said in the official audio commentary of Doctor Strange, carried by the CBR.

In this way, it is understood that Raimi’s implication, in fact, explains that the Richards we saw in his movie is merely an alternate version of the hero that, effectively, we will follow in the MCU.

It is worth emphasizing that, as the Loki series has shown us, the multiverse can cause there to be numerous different versions of the same individual, and may even vary in appearance, gender or even species.

Therefore, it is worth noting that the new Fantastic Four film is looking for a new director after the departure of Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Return Home) from the project. In this way, due to this scenario full of uncertainties, there are still no names announced, much less a release date for the film.

In this sense, it is also essential to make it clear that this is not the first attempt to bring the four heroes to the small screens. The Fantastic Four has already won two versions that were made by FOX: one in 2005, with Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis in the cast; and another in 2015, with Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell.