Johnny Depp writes song about trial against Amber Heard

The controversy that led to the Johnny Depp against Amber Heard will become music. The actor emerged victorious after a long trial and, according to the international press, prepared the track for the album “18”. The project is a partnership with the guitarist Jeff Beckwith whom he has been performing in recent months, and is scheduled for Friday (15).

As reported by The Guardian newspaper, the song is called “Sad Motherf*ckin’ Parade” and says in his handwriting: “If I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach your hands. You’re sitting there like a dog that’s been scratching itself for seven years. And I think you’ve said too much for one f*cking night.”

The publications claim that the seven years cited by the singer would correspond to the time they were married until the end of the trial in June this year. The court determined that the actor is innocent of the charges of assault and sexual violence, and determined that Amber Heard pay him $15 million for defamation. For her, the decision was a kind of “silencing”.

Understand the fight between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard!

The process began in 2019, when Johnny filed a lawsuit against her asking for $50 million in damages. In this sense, he claims that amber defamed him when he published an article in the Washington Post presenting him as a bully and abuser. Although she didn’t name him in the article, everyone knew he was the ex-husband pictured..

Lawyers listed several of the millionaire jobs and fees that the actor lost because of his ex-wife’s accusation. On the other hand, the actress opened a counter-suit against him, asking for compensation of US$ 100 million. In addition to the allegations of physical and psychological abuse, she claims that she was the target of a boycott in the industry because of all this media controversy.

Throughout the testimonies given and shown live on the Internet, Johnny and amber confused the public. In this way, it was difficult to know who was telling the truth and who was lying and distorting the story to appear innocent. The couple’s relationship, no doubt toxic, left many questions unanswered..

