Justice receives action against Piquet with a request for R$ 10 million in compensation for talking about Hamilton – Sports

O Federal District Court of Justice received this Monday, 11, the public civil action against Nelson Piquet for the racist and homophobic comments against Lewis Hamilton. The document was filed by four entities, which are asking for compensation in the amount of R$ 10 million to the three-time champion of formula 1. The former Brazilian driver now has 15 days to file a challenge.

The action was brought by the Educafro (responsible for promoting the inclusion of blacks in public and private universities), Centro Santo Dias (human rights defense body), the National LGBTI+ Alliance and the Brazilian Association of Homotransaffective Families (ABRAFH). The entities cite “reparation of collective moral damage and social damage inflicted on the black population, the LGBTQIA+ community and the Brazilian people in general”.

“We are positively surprised. Until then, the Court only accepted one action for collective damages against companies, and not against just one person. It is a very big innovation, which will open a very important debate in the country”, said Frei David Santos, -voice of Educafro.

Piquet caused controversy when he called Hamilton a “nigger” during an interview held in November last year, but which went viral in the networks only in the last week. He made a homophobic comment against the Brit on the same occasion. He even made a homophobic comment to justify Hamilton’s loss of the 2016 title to Nico Rosberg. According to the BBC, F1 banned him from the racing paddocks.

Educafro hopes that the case can be resolved through a Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC), which can be signed with or without the Public Ministry. In the petition, the entity also asks that Nelson Piquet be obliged to publish a public apology in a note and pay a fine of R$100,000 if he again makes racist or homophobic statements.

“We hope that he (Piquet) and his team have peace of mind to take the action from the judge, and that we have a very mature and responsible conversation. Our focus is on building respect and equity”, said Friar David Santos.

According to the spokesperson for Educafro, the case is also being taken to an entity of black jurists in the United States, with the name still confidential, so that a second process can also be opened in that country. The amount of compensation would be used to open public notices for bodies defending the agendas of the black and LGBT+ movement. Sought after, Piquet did not respond to the report.

Understand the controversy between Nelson Piquet and Lewis Hamilton

Nelson picket was caught using a term racist to refer to Lewis Hamilton, in a 2021 video that circulated on social media and gained repercussion over the weekend. It is possible to hear the former driver calling the seven-time champion a “nigger” when commenting on an accident involving the Englishman and Max Verstappen – boyfriend of his daughter Kelly Piquet – during the Silverstone Grand Prix in England.

At the time, Piquet also compared the collision between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers with the controversial collision between Ayrton Senna and Frenchman Alain Prost, the main rivalry in Formula 1 in the past. The case of Senna occurred at the start of the Japanese GP, in 1990, which guaranteed the title of that year to the Brazilian. “Senna didn’t do that. Senna came out straight”, he compared.

Since the beginning of the week, the Brazilian’s comment was harshly criticized by netizens, recalling his history of controversial phrases. “Surprising a total of zero people,” wrote one Twitter user. “Imagine what he shouldn’t say off-line,” wrote another. The 69-year-old’s daughter Kelly Piquet is Max Verstappen’s girlfriend. The Dutchman visited the former driver in Brasilia ahead of the São Paulo GP in November 2021, which ended with Hamilton at the top of the podium. However, it was Verstappen who ended up with the title at the end of the season.