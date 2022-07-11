Leandro Castan, ex-Corinthians and Vasco, ends his career at the age of 35 | football

The end of his short spell at Guarani also marked Leandro Castan’s farewell to the pitch.

In a video posted on social media earlier this Monday night, when he agreed to terminate the contract with Bugrethe defender announced his retirement.

He ends his career at the age of 35 and with a remarkable trajectory with the shirts of Corinthians, where he was champion of Libertadores in 2012 and Brazilian in 2011, and Vasco, who defended for four seasons.

1 of 3 Guarani was the last club in Castan’s career — Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC Guarani was the last club in Castan’s career — Photo: Thomaz Marostegan/Guarani FC

He also played between 2012 and 2018 in Italian football, with an emphasis on Roma, and had two calls-up to the Brazilian national team.

The message left by Castan speaks of the dream come true in football and also the overcoming to return to play after undergoing head surgery in 2014, when he heard from doctors that he could no longer play.

– The most difficult time in an athlete’s life has come. A movie plays in my head, I remember at 16 years old leaving my parents’ house after a dream, the dream of playing football. God gave me much more than I dreamed of. I never imagined playing in the teams I played and winning the titles I won. God was so good to me. But I also never imagined that, at the age of 27, at the height of my career, even looking for my place in the Brazilian team, after a dizziness and some tests, the doctor told me that I would never be able to play football again. Like this? How can I never play football again? IT IS. That’s it. Today, eight years later, I can say that I couldn’t win titles anymore, I couldn’t play at a high level anymore, I couldn’t be that Castan I used to be, but I can say that in my message, the legacy I leave is one of overcoming. Eight years outgrowing my body. Eight years of overcoming every move I made and I can say it’s over now and now I’m going to take care of my family. Now I will take care of my children who have always been by my side. Now I can visit my parents whenever I want. Now I will be able to travel with my wife. Now I’m going to live my life.

Leandro Castan started in football in the youth teams of XV de Jaú, his hometown club. Still at the base, he went to Atlético-MG, where he stayed from 2003 to 2007. For Galo, he was champion of the Brazilian Series B and the Mineiro Championship.

He played for Swedish football and Grêmio Barueri until reaching Corinthians, in 2010. It was with Timão’s shirt that Castan lived the best moments in Brazilian football.

The defender won the Brazilian Championship, in 2011, and the Libertadores, in 2012, under the command of coach Tite.

2 of 3 Leandro Castan during a visit to Corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Ag. Corinthians Leandro Castan during a visit to Corinthians — Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr./Ag. Corinthians

Still in 2012, Castan went to Italy to defend Roma. For the Italian club, in 2014, he lived a drama. After feeling dizzy in a match, he was removed from the pitch and had to undergo surgery to remove a cavernoma – a vascular malformation of the central nervous system – 3 cm from the brain.

Castan recovered and was able to play again. Still in Italy, he wore the shirts of Sampdoria, Torino and Cagliari. He returned to Brazil in 2018, hired by Vasco. He spent four seasons at Cruz-Maltino, played 145 games and scored three goals.

Last season, the defender criticized actions taken by Vasco in support of the LGBTQIA+ movement. The main tribute was to face Brusque with a shirt with the band in the colors of the rainbow. Castan made a biblical post with the following excerpt “Be fertile, multiply and fill the earth”.

3 of 3 Leandro Castan in action for Vasco — Photo: Alexandre Durão Leandro Castan in action for Vasco — Photo: Alexandre Durão

After the rescission with Vasco, at the end of 2021, the defender spent a period without playing until he settled with Guarani, for this year’s Series B dispute.

With the Bugre shirt, he made only eight matches in the competition. About two weeks ago, he communicated to the board of directors his desire to leave the club. The termination was made official this Monday, the same day Castan announced his retirement from the pitch.