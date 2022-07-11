learn how to do it online

Since Monday (4), drivers have been able to request the renewal of their National Driver’s License (CNH) without leaving home. Through the portal of the Department of Traffic of Rio de Janeiro (Detran – RJ), the request to renew the document can be made.

How to apply for a CNH renewal online

The Digital Post works as a service that allows the user to connect with the Detran itself, online, so that it is possible to carry out various procedures. Access is via the federal government’s own portal, Gov.br.

In fact, drivers will still need to go in person to the stations, so that new photos and fingerprints are taken. However, scheduling will no longer be necessary.

In this way, the user can choose any Detran unit to collect biometrics and update the photo of the document. In addition, through the Digital Post platform itself, the address referring to the medical clinic where the psycho-test should be performed will be informed, as well as the place to collect the new CNH.

Step by step to apply

On the Detran website, click on the “Habilitation” tab, in which some more options will open, from which it will be necessary to select the “Simplified License Renewal – Request” tab. Fill in the fields referring to the requested data, such as “CPF, Date of Birth, Date of 1st license and Residential Municipality”.

Just indicate the Detran-RJ post, where you want to withdraw the document and accept the conditions of the digital service. Then, go to the “Digital Documents” tab and print the two forms that will be needed: Renach and the address of the Medical Clinic.

The first one (Renach) must be taken to the post so that you can take your new photo and collect the fingerprints again. The form referring to the address of the clinic is the place where the medical examination will take place.