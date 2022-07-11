LG Rollable emerges in hands-on video after company discontinues project

Rumors leaked in 2021 pointed to the possibility of LG entering the flexible smartphone market with the launch of the “LG Rollable”, a device that received international certifications, but which had its project discontinued after the manufacturer ended its worldwide operations in the cell phone market.

According to past speculations, the device would come equipped with a 6.8-inch display that could be expanded to 7.4″ by enabling scrolling, corresponding to a 40% increase in the usable area. This technology differs from the adopted model. by Samsung in its folding, opting for a vertical (Flip) or horizontal (Fold) hinge.