Lisca ‘Doido’ climbs the fence after Sport’s victory; watch videos – Play

The folkloric and also competent coach Lisca has already started showing his credentials in his debut as coach of Sport. In a game played yesterday, on Ilha do Retiro, in Recife (PE), Leão from Pernambuco beat Londrina 2-0 in a match valid for the Brazilian Series B. Rafael Thyere and Sander scored the red-black goals.

As a result, the Sport glued to the competition’s G-4going to 5th place, 4 points behind Grêmio, the first team in the zone that guarantees classification for Série A 2023.

Trademark

At the end of the match, Lisca went to the Sport crowd and repeated his trademark. He climbed the fence and stayed close to the crowd, driving those present crazy.

“First I want to thank the Sport fan for the beautiful party he had since our arrival. I really missed it. And the Sport fan just confirmed what I already knew. I was moved when the bus arrived and I wanted to thank you so much “, said the coach at the press conference.

Watch videos of Lisca’s celebration

Is this content useful to you?

