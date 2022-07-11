Looke offers monthly subscription for less than R$9 with a limited-time discount

Streaming service Looke is offering 50% off the monthly subscription package for new and old customers. Thus, the monthly fee is R$ 8.45.

The idea of ​​the platform is to offer an alternative of home entertainment during the holiday period, which usually takes place in mid-July, and attract this audience to its subscriber base.

The promotion can be redeemed until July 31, according to information from My Operator. The 50% discount, however, is only valid for the first three months of the contract.