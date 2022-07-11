Looke offers monthly subscription for less than R$9 with a limited-time discount

Streaming service Looke is offering 50% off the monthly subscription package for new and old customers. Thus, the monthly fee is R$ 8.45.
The idea of the platform is to offer an alternative of home entertainment during the holiday period, which usually takes place in mid-July, and attract this audience to its subscriber base.
The promotion can be redeemed until July 31, according to information from My Operator. The 50% discount, however, is only valid for the first three months of the contract.
Looke offers content for the whole family, including new exclusive movies every week, access to three simultaneous screens, world cinema classics and a Kids section – all guaranteed by the monthly plan.
Currently, the platform has two subscription plans: monthly and annual. The monthly fee costs R$16.90, while the annual fee costs R$99.90 (less than R$10 per month).
With the 50% discount on the monthly plan, the customer will only pay R$ 8.45 in the first three months. The subscription price returns to the original price (R$ 16.90) after the promotional period.
Look is compatible with several devices and systems: computers and TVs from LG, Philips, Sony, Samsung, Panasonic and Semp Toshiba; mobile phones, tablets and other devices with Windows 10, Android and iOS systems; Android TV; XBOX and Chromecast, as well as Philco, TV, PS3 and PS4, and Opera.