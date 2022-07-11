Love and Thunder” along with Guardians of the Galaxy?

The new God of Thunder movie hit theaters last Thursday (7th) and features a cameo from the supergroup

“Thor: Love and Thunder” arrives to show what happened to the god of thunder after embarking on an adventure through space alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, at the end of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). In search of your inner peace, the son of Odin appears fighting side by side with the group, but it lacked an important member in the battles: the Gamora.

Before you continue reading, we warn you that the text below contains spoilers for “Thor: Love and Thunder”,so if you’d rather not know anything until you see the movie, it’s best to stop reading here and come back later. Unlike what many expected, the character of Zoë Saldaña does not appear with teammates in the fourth Avenger movie and left many people confused in theaters.

For those who don’t remember, Gamora who lived all her adventures alongside Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Sean Gunn), Groot (Vin Diesel), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista) and nebula (Karen Gillan), but ended up dying in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018). In the movie, Thanos (Josh Brolin) sacrifices his own daughter to obtain the Soul Gem on Vormir.

In “Endgame”, when a version of Thanos from 2014 discovers that he will die in the future, the villain finds a way to travel back in time with his army to stop the Avengers from ruining their plan to make half the creatures in the universe disappear. Along with the Mad Titan is the old version of Gamora, who doesn’t disappear when Thanos is defeated once and for all. Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

In a deleted scene from the fourth Avengers movie, we see that the character leaves the battlefield after Tony and Thanos died, and since then, Gamora’s fate has become a mystery. With the character out of the cast of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, she is only expected to return in “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” which is slated to hit theaters in 2023.



After “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “I Am Groot” (August 10 on Disney+

“She-Hulk” (August 17 on Disney+)

“What If…?” – Season 2 (No premiere date set)

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (November 10 in theaters)

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Christmas Special” (December on Disney+)

“Iron Heart” (No premiere date set)

“The Marvels” (February 16, 2023 in theaters)

“Secret Invasion” (No premiere date set)

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (July 28, 2023 in theaters)

“War of Arms” (No premiere date set)

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3” (No release date set)

“Echo” (No premiere date set)

“Agatha: House of Harkness” (No premiere date set)

“Blade” (No premiere date set)

“Loki” – Season 2 (No premiere date set)

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!