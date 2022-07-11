Love and Thunder has a tribute to Iron Man and Black Widow

It’s practically impossible to notice in theaters, but the Thor Odinson’s Body, in Thor: Love and Thunderbrings tattoos that honor much more than your brother Loki (which had already been noticed in the trailers), but also teammates Iron Man and Black Widow. The text may contain spoilers!!!

In the far right corner of the Thunder God’s (Chris Hemsworth) back is a parchment tattoo which lists the lost loved ones, starting with their family members: “Mother” – Frigga (Rene Russo) and “Dad” – Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

The list of victims continues by “heimdall” (Idris Elba) – who appears in the post-credits scene! — and, again, to the adored brother”Loki” (Tom Hiddleston).

Furthermore, Thor makes it evident that still feel love for the two of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, “Tony” (Robert Downey Jr.) and “Natasha” (Scarlett Johansson).

The tributes in the form of eternal ink on the skin for the heroes even sound unavoidable, since the companions sacrificed themselves to save the universe Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.

Check out:

Thor got a tattoo in honor of Loki and one with the list of names of his loved ones, like his mom, dad, Heimdall, Loki, Tony and Natasha 🥺 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/GqDjqEgP3N — Herogeekie (@herogeekie) July 9, 2022

About Thor: Love and Thunder

To the general happiness of Marvel fans, the god of thunder will get a fourth movie.

Entitled Thor: Love and Thunderthe feature should close Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The plot will also feature some very unexpected events, the biggest being the Natalie Portman returns as Jane FosterBut not only that.

The film will also introduce the first LGBT hero from Marvel in the movies, who is actually already a well-known character: Valkyrie is now King of Asgard and like every King, he needs a Queen.

That’s where Jane Foster comes in, who is not only back in the movies from God of thunderbut also returns as itself: she will become the Mighty Thorjust like in the comics.

for the direction, Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarokis back.

From the cast, not just Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman are confirmed. Other names are that of Christian Bale (who will be the villain Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (who lives Zeus).

The first trailer released also confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy appearance.

It is not yet known whether the film will have some relationship with the Disney+ series, especially the series of Loki.

Thor: Love and Thunder is slated for a release date July 7, 2022, in theaters in Brazil.

Read the official synopsis:

The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace, but his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjölnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

