Lyon admits proposals for Lucas Paquetá, and half hopes to leave the club | international football

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted that the club has received offers from midfielder Lucas Paquetá. according to ge found out, the Brazilian player, who turns 25 in August, is hoping for a transfer next season after being team highlight in 2021/22. He turned down a renewal offer from the French team in January 2021.

– There are proposals for him. There are a number of players who feel completely in the project, and others who don’t. Economically, we have the means to pursue our ideas and goals. For Lucas, obviously the theme (transference) came up, and we are evaluating it. The coach gave his opinion and there is also the desire of the players – said Aulas, to the French press.

Hiring in Europe: market trends

The newspaper At, from Spain, cites Arsenal as a possible interest in Paquetá. Lyon hope to trade him for at least €65 million. At the beginning of the year, PSG emerged as a possible destination for the ex-Flamengobut the signing of the midfielder was a desire of director Leonardo, who left the Parisian team.

At the time, Manchester City also showed interest, but did not evolve to make a proposal, and Paquetá’s position is not seen as a priority to strengthen in this window.

Lyon coach: “I have to be realistic”

Lucas Paquetá re-introduced himself to the club last Thursday and participated in the 4-2 victory against Bourg-en-Bresse in a friendly on Saturday. Coach Peter Bosz also commented on the situation of his number 10 shirt and revealed a conversation with the Brazilian on the subject.

“I want to keep all the good players, but I also have to be realistic,” said Bosz.

– There is the player, who is a very important part of the story, the coach, the club, and the other clubs. It’s always a game between different parties. Lucas is a great player, but it depends on what the player wants. I had a conversation with him, but this will be just between us – analyzed the Lyon coach.

Paquetá hopes to make a leap in his career and is considering leaving Lyon especially after the departure of midfielder Bruno Guimarães to Newcastle and sporting director Juninho. When he left Milan to reinforce the French club, Paquetá agreed to reduce his salary. Now, he has received superior offers financially.

The club also does not rule out the transfer in view of the need to increase its revenues. The Brazilian number 10 is the main asset in the squad at the moment.