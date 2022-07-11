Marilyn Monroe died without money for a proper funeral, says author

Marilyn Monroe was one of cinema’s greatest icons, but died with almost no money, according to author Joyce Carol Oates of the novelized biography “Blonde.” The writer spoke about the subject during the 21st Neuchâtel Intl. Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland.

Oates’ novel relives the story of Monroe – born Norma Jeane Mortenson, later named Norma Jeane Baker – and how she lost her identity to become the blonde fans have come to love and her tragic end.

“Marilyn made money for a lot of men, but not a lot for her. When she died at age 36, she didn’t have enough money for a decent funeral,” he revealed.

The public will soon learn more details about Marilyn Monroe’s tragic story of fame and fortune in the eponymous Netflix movie “Blonde”, directed by Andrew Dominik, an adaptation of the best-selling book written by Joyce.

Ana de Armas takes the lead role. Oates has already seen the film and approved of the result. The film opens on September 23.

“Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director. I think he managed to show Norma Jeane Baker’s experience from her perspective, rather than seeing it from the outside, the male gaze looking at a woman. He immersed himself in her perspective.” explained