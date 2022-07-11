Marilyn Monroe was broke when she died and didn’t even have money for her funeral, reveals author – Monet

+



Actress Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) (Photo: Getty Images)

Despite her thunderous fame, actress Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) barely had money for her own funeral, points out author Joyce Carol, who wrote a bestseller in the 2000s about the iconic American star, who died at age 36. .

The information was published by Variety magazine on Sunday (10). The book ‘Blonde’, by Joyce Carol, inspired the eponymous film directed by Andrew Dominik, which will be released in September, and has Ana de Armas as the interpreter of Marilyn Monroe. The 84-year-old American writer, however, insists her novel is a work of fiction that should not be considered biography.

Actress Ana de Armas will star in a biopic of Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

Born Norma Jeane Mortenson, Marilyn Monroe became world famous by her stage name and became one of Hollywood’s biggest legends. But, according to the writer, she did not get rich from her works, which left her in a critical financial state.

“She’s gained fame in the world, but that’s not an identity you can live with. She’s the one who’s made a lot of money for a lot of men, but not a lot for herself. When she died, aged 36, she didn’t have enough money for a proper funeral,” Joyce revealed during a film festival in Switzerland.

Marilyn Monroe (Photo: Publicity)

Joyce Carol continues to bring her insight into Marilyn Monroe’s life and career. “As Marilyn grew up, she was still getting these roles that a young star would play, and she was feeling humiliated. You can’t keep playing this dumb blonde in your 40s.”

“Some people say she committed suicide. I don’t necessarily think so. I think she may have died of something like extreme despair.” Marilyn died of an overdose of sleeping pills in August 1962; the death, surrounded by mysteries, is officially considered a probable suicide.

Marilyn Monroe (Photo: Getty Images)

About the film inspired by her book, the author more than approves the adaptation. “Andrew Dominik is a very brilliant director. I think he was able to show Norma Jeane Baker’s experience from her perspective, rather than seeing it from the outside, with the male gaze on a woman. He dove into her perspective.”

In March, the biopic starring Cuban actress Ana de Armas received an NC-17 rating (only adults aged 18 and over) in the US, which is the maximum a film can receive under age restriction in the country. The production promises to have “some sexual content” when it comes to showing the story about one of the greatest sex symbols of the 20th century.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe (Photo: Reproduction)

“It’s a movie that definitely has a morality. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it’s going to be as simple as people want to see it. There’s something in him to offend everyone,” Andrew said in a previous statement.

“It’s a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s problem. You are not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s kind of what you want, right? I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Still without many details about the plot, ‘Blonde’ has been in development since 2012 and brings in its cast, in addition to the Cuban Ana de Armas, stars such as Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.

Ana de Armas in 007 – No Time to Die (Photo: publicity)

Watch a teaser for ‘Blonde’ released last month: