Marisa Monte protests against Bolsonaro and praises electronic voting machines

Singer Marisa Monte protested against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a concert held in Oeiras, Portugal. On the occasion, the Brazilian artist praised electronic voting machines and spoke about the importance of voting consciously in this year’s elections.

Marisa Monte was one of the attractions of the Jardins do Marquês Festival. During the presentation, the audience echoed choruses of “outside, Bolsonaro”, in addition to expressing support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Amid the political demonstrations, the artist took a stand and said that, for her, Bolsonaro’s name would not even be remembered in that show, but since the audience took the initiative, she praised the freedom of expression guaranteed by democracy, praised the polls and talked about the elections.

“I, for me, he [Bolsonaro] he wasn’t even inside, I was leaving him outside. But it is very beautiful for us to live in a democracy and be able to express ourselves like that, freely. We have to defend this a lot and this year we will be able to express again all our wishes in that wonderful electronic ballot box. Who would have thought that we would be here praising and defending the electronic voting machine”, he began.

“We won’t just choose the president, we’ll also choose all the positions in the legislature, it’s the guys who make the laws there in Congress and in state assemblies, and these guys, it’s important that we improve the quality of the our representatives there, are the guys who will work together with the next president, which I hope will not be this one”, added the singer, who declared cheers to science, education, health, the environment, diversity and homo-affectiveness. .

Marisa Monte’s position in defense of electronic voting machines takes place in the context in which President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly criticized the Brazilian electoral system, with attacks on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the ministers of the Court. Without evidence, the president has already questioned the fairness of the polls and has given dubious statements about accepting the result of the election in October.

Carlinhos Brown

Yesterday, a video in which singer Carlinhos Brown interrupted screams against Jair Bolsonaro at a show reverberated on social media, and the artist was criticized for containing the political demonstration.

Later, Brown expressed himself on Twitter and highlighted his position linked to the left, in addition to saying that his candidate in this year’s elections is Lula.

Previously, Elba Ramalho also rebuked protests against Jair Bolsonaro during a presentation at São João de Salvador.