Martin Scorsese is ‘stuck in his ways’ over criticism of Marvel, says director Rolling Stone

In 2019, Martin Scorsese Compared Marvel Studios Films To Amusement Parks

The director and screenwriter Kevin Smith opined how Martin Scorsese is “stuck in his ways” due to the comments and criticisms made of the films of the marvel studios. In 2019, the iconic filmmaker compared superhero movies to theme park rides, and has since sparked a long-running debate about different film genres.

During an interview with Forbes, Smith opined and called Scorsese from “very serious filmmaker.” “In our very tribal culture, someone like Martin Scorsese referring to comic book movies as amusement parks makes a lot of people who have made movies of that genre in the last 10 years very unhappy,” he said.

“Are you asking the guy responsible for the good companions (1990) his opinion on Spider man, what do you think you will achieve? He’s a very serious filmmaker, and he’s a man of a certain age and he’s stuck in his ways,” he continued. “You shouldn’t be surprised at the answer.”

“That doesn’t take your pleasure out of it. He guesses? For every old filmmaker who says, ‘I don’t understand,’ there are a lot of young filmmakers who say, ‘I understand and I want to do this,'” he added. Kevin Smith.

We don’t need to ostracize people who maybe don’t understand or like the same movies we do.

Tom Holland Rebuts Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of Marvel Films: ‘Doesn’t Know What It’s Like’

After the success of Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) in theaters — the movie of Marvel Cinematic Universe was the biggest debut in the history of Brazil, according to data from Comscore Movies BRA — Tom Holland countered criticism by the acclaimed director Martin Scorsese about superhero movies. The filmmaker said, in an interview with Empire, that does not consider the productions as real “cinema”.

The conversation took place in 2020, and Scorsese detailed how he sees the films of Marvel as “theme parks” despite being very well produced and with the actors trying to deliver the best performance possible. “It’s not the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional and psychological experiences to other human beings,” said the director.

As reported by the NME, Tom Holland responded to the filmmaker’s speech: “You can ask Scorsese, ‘I would like to make a film of Marvel?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like, because he’s never participated in one,” said the interpreter of Spider man in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Holland added how he participated in superhero films, as well as in productions from the “world of Oscars” and the “only difference is that one is much more expensive than the other.” Mentioning fellow members of the MCU, the actor said: “Ask the Benedict Cumberbatch or Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson — people who have worked in both categories — and will say it’s very similar, just on a different scale.”

To finish, Holland countered the comment of Scorsese speaking of his own experience and method of acting in films of the Marvel: “The way I look at the character, the way the director draws the story arc and the characters – it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I think they’re real art.”