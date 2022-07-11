Marvel Defines Director, Chris Evans Denies Return

After a long wait, we finally got more information about the movie “Captain America 4”, which will have Anthony Mackie in the place of Chris Evans. According to information released by the The Hollywood Reporterthe director’s chair of the feature will be Julius Onah, director of “The Cloverfield Paradox”.

The screenplay for the film, on the other hand, will be signed by Malcolm Spellman, the creator of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which debuted on Disney+ in 2021. He shares the role with Dalan Musson. Director Julius Onah is known for films such as “The Cloverfield Paradox” (2018) and “Luce” (2019), based on the play of the same name by JC Lee, which won three Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Director.

Another prominent project by the Nigerian-American filmmaker and actor is the biopic of Jean-Michel Basquiat. He signs the script and direction of the film about the artist, which will have Kelvin Harrison Jr. as a protagonist. And with the release of the news, Chris Evans has again denied that he will return to the role that consecrated him in the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In response to a tweet from The Hollywood Reporter that speculated about his return, the actor responded, “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” referring to Anthony Mackie’s character.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time Evans has commented on a possible return to the role. During the promotion of the animated film “Lightyear”, in an interview with the podcast “Disney D23”he put a stop to the matter, reminding everyone that Marvel has already announced that Anthony Mackie will play Captain America in the next film.

For the actor, touching what was so precious can be negative. “It would be disturbing if it didn’t make sense,” he says. He would not, in any way, want to spoil the legacy. “It would require a near-perfect recipe and that might just not be in the cards,” he concluded. At another point, Evans said in an interview with MTV who would rather return as the Human Torch from the “Fantastic Four”.

There are some rumors pointed out by the deadline about the actor returning to the MCU in a mysterious project, but nothing has been officially announced by Marvel. Evans’ departure from Captain America’s shield took place in “Avengers: Endgame.” Sam Wilson has officially assumed the mantle of the hero after the events of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

It is in this sense that the 4th hero film will follow the next steps of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America, after the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. For now, we still don’t know if the plot will also have the involvement of Bucky Barnes, played by Sebastian Stan.

That’s because, Sebastian Stan, as well as actresses Emily VanCamp and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, have not yet been confirmed in the cast. It is worth remembering that “Captain America 4” has not yet had a title and release date. Fans expect news of the project to be announced during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic Con.