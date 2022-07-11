Mauro Cezar detonates Rodinei: ‘One of the worst full-backs in Flamengo’s history’

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

One of the highlights of the game against Tolima, Rodinei scored an own goal against Corinthians this Sunday, and Flamengo was defeated by 1 to 0. After the match, journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira criticized the side on social networks.

+ With Rodinei own goal, Corinthians beats Flamengo in the preview of the Libertadores match

– Did you really think that one of the worst right-backs in the history of Flamengo suddenly got good? As a winger he even hits once in a while, but on the side he’s a disaster. He allowed a cross easily and when the ball was crossed again he put it against when he was free-criticized.

+ Rodrigo Caio is substituted in the first half of the game against Corinthians and Flamengo worries

Rodinei had a good performance in the match against the Colombian team and assisted in the 7-1 rout. The good match excited Vidal, Flamengo’s new reinforcement, who watched the game from the boxes at Maracanã. The Chilean even called the side “Avión”.

+ ‘Vidal, this is the real Rodinei’, say Rubro-Negros after own goal

This Sunday, Rodinei was responsible for Flamengo’s defeat by scoring the own goal. At seven minutes of the second half, the side completed against Santos’ goal after a cross from the right. With the result, Rubro-Negro stopped at 21 points, in eighth place.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Landim already sketches the ‘christened’ name of the own stadium in Flamengo, journalist makes revelation and stirs Nation on the Web

Flamengo Away from home, Flamengo was defeated 1-0 by Corinthians, this Sunday, for the 16th …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved