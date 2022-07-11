“Maybe it’s a thought”; Facincani doesn’t believe in Dorival’s stay at Flamengo and points out the favorite to take over Rubro-Negro in 2023

Flamengo missed a great chance to get even closer to the leaders of the Brasileirão. That’s because last Sunday (10), the mixed team of Rubro-Negro that went to Neo Química Arena to face Corinthians ended up stopping in Cássio and with an own goal by Rodinei at the beginning of the second stage ended up losing to Timão by 1 to 0, in a game valid for the 16th round of the Brasileirão. Now, Mengão begins to think about the decisive duel of the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético Mineiro, at Maracanã.

The titles of the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão can be decisive for the future of Dorival in the Rio de Janeiro team. That’s because with a contract until the end of 2022, the commander does not have the guarantee that he will be in the red-black team in 2023. Also because Jorge Sampaoli always quoted to take over the team is free on the market and is currently living in Rio de Janeiro. Who believes that Dorival will not be the coach next season is Felippe Facincani. In the journalist’s view, even if he achieves good results, Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Braz should choose to bring another foreigner in January.

“Maybe it’s a thought (of signings) of 2022 attacking 2023. Dorival’s contract is going to end. Will he continue? I doubt! Do you have a chance? Of course, the team is good. Now, there is a character in the market, who lives in Rio de Janeiro and has houses (in the city). And who cries for a reinforcement, and has just left the club in France: Sampaoli. Dorival did well in 2018 with Flamengo, and went down“, said on the ESPN F 90 show.

Jorge Sampaoli was always loved behind the scenes at Mais Querido. After Renato Gaúcho was fired, Landim tried to hire the Argentine coach, but at the time, the professional was well employed at Olympique de Marseille and preferred to continue in Europe, now that he has left the French and is free on the market, his name can force Dorival to win titles if he has the dream of staying at the carioca club.