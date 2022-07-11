Messages from Uber directors reveal lobbying and pressure on Biden, Macron and Scholz

Admin 19 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 0 Views

British newspaper had access to 124 thousand messages and documents that suggest violent practices against drivers.




Source link

About Admin

Check Also

New Alt.bank card has dynamic limit: See how it works

Fintech alt.bank launches credit card with dynamic limit and other benefits, see its features Estimated …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved