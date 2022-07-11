Messages from Uber directors reveal lobbying and pressure on Biden, Macron and Scholz

British newspaper had access to 124 thousand messages and documents that suggest violent practices against drivers.

Michele de Mello, Brazil de facto – The British newspaper The Guardian published this Sunday (10) a report with evidence that directors of Uber, a technology company, would have violated laws, exploited violence against drivers and pressured the US, German and French governments during its global expansion.

The publication had access to 124,000 messages exchanged between the company’s directors between 2013 and 2017, when the company was chaired by one of its founders, Travis Kalanick.

Created in 2011, Uber now operates in 40 countries and is valued at US$ 43 billion (about R$ 215 billion), making an average of 19 million trips per day.

Violence

In one of the messages released, in January 2016, Kalanick proposes to contain the protests of taxi drivers against the implementation of Uber in Europe, encouraging the drivers of the application to contain the demonstrations. “I think it’s worth it. Violence guarantees success,” said the Uber founder.

The confrontational tactic would have been encouraged in France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

After encouraging violence, Uber guided the press. “We keep the violence narrative for a few days before offering the solution,” said one of the company’s directors in 2016 messages.

Drivers who were victims of assault were encouraged to file police reports, which were shared with De Telegraaf, the main Dutch daily newspaper.

lobby

In 2016, Uber allegedly allocated US$90 million (approximately R$450 million) to intermediaries to lobby the US Congress and the European Parliament to overcome laws that appeared as obstacles to the establishment of the transnational.

The publication also reveals messages between Kalanick and French President Emmanuel Macron, which confirm the president’s cooperation to pass laws favorable to the company in France, mediating meetings with public institutions and giving easy access to company directors.

Joe Biden also appears in the documents, which mention a meeting between the then vice president in management with Obama, and the founder of Uber. The meeting took place during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. After the meeting with Travis Kalanick, Obama’s deputy spoke in Davos defending the “freedom to work as many hours as you want and manage your own life as you wish”, alluding to the propaganda of the new digital platforms.

Other names that also appear in the emails and WhatsApp messages are former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former British Chancellor George Osbourne and the head of the Irish government, Enda Kenny.

Uber executives expressed disdain for elected officials who were less receptive to the company’s business model.

The current German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the time mayor of Hamburg (2011 to 2018), was called “a true comedian” after denying the advances of Uber’s lobbyists and maintaining the decision that the company should pay a minimum wage to drivers. registered in the application.

data blackout

Between 2013 and 2016, Uber operated illegally in many countries, with legislation prohibiting the establishment of the per-app ride format. In the leaked messages, on at least 12 occasions the company’s directors ordered the technology sector to clean its database, upon being informed of an investigation against the company.

Uber was warned about the opening of an office and immediately erased data that could compromise its economic activities in France, Belgium, Netherlands, Hungary, Romania and India.

Under new direction

In response to the leak, Uber issued a statement admitting “mistakes and misconceptions” but said it had transformed since 2017 under the leadership of its current chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi.

“We do not and will not make excuses for past behavior that clearly does not align with our current values,” he said. “Instead, we ask the public to judge us for what we’ve done in the last five years and what we’re going to do in the years to come.”

The content of filtered messages is analyzed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which promises to publish new stories about Uber in the coming weeks. The ICIJ brings together around 180 journalists from 40 media outlets, and was one of those responsible for the Panama Papers and Pandora Papers cases.

