More than 1 billion of anti-covid vaccines must have been wasted

The number of Covid-19 vaccines that must have been wasted is estimated at 1.1 billion. The information is from airfinitya company that provides data and analysis of health-related issues.

The company said it had considered a 10% wastage rate as of June 2021. The company also claims to have considered the shelf life of the doses at 6 months.

Airfinity even collected public reports of vaccine waste from around the world. These documents show the loss of 158 million doses.

Most of these reports do not specify the manufacturer of the discarded vaccine. Of those bringing this information, Russia’s Sputnik V had over 25 million unused doses. Then comes AstraZeneca, with 19 million wasted doses.

“Despite countries’ best efforts to avoid waste, some degree is unavoidable.,” said Matt Linley, director of analytics at Airfinity.

According to him, the use of multidose vials and the temperature required for the storage of immunizers lead to waste. Linley also spoke of the difficulty of predicting the number of people who will be vaccinated daily, which can make “a vial is discarded or left out [do congelador] for a long time”, making its use unfeasible.

“Vaccines in single-dose vials with a longer shelf life, which can be transported and stored more easily, will reduce waste over time“, said. “Pfizer/BioNTech’s latest agreement with the US includes single doses, a first for anti-covid vaccines.” Linley said he also hoped that the purchase of single-dose vials would be “repeated by other nations”.