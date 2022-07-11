Mother of bolsonarista who killed PT regrets death and blames extremism

Mother of bolsonarista criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, businesswoman Dalvalice Rosa says she believes that political intolerance was what motivated her son to shoot municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio Arruda on Saturday night (9), in Foz do Iguaçu ( PR). “We’re grounded. What happened has to do with extremism and political intolerance. They didn’t know each other, and nothing else explains this tragedy,” Dalvalice told UOL.

The crime took place inside Aresf (Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurança Física), a club where Arruda celebrated his 50th birthday at a themed party with PT symbols and images of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). To UOLwitnesses say that Guaranho went to the place after having dinner with his wife and a baby of about 3 months.

The criminal police officer’s mother claims that her son played songs in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) while he was on a car tour of the club, of which he would be a member. O UOL try to contact Aresf’s management. According to Civil Police records, Guaranho also made death threats to people who participated in Arruda’s party. From the back seat, the bolsonarista’s wife would have asked her husband to stop the provocations and leave. They left the scene after Arruda threw stones at Guaranho’s vehicle, who reacted by pointing a gun at the PT municipal guard.

According to security camera footage, about 20 minutes later, the Bolsonarista policeman returned alone to Aresf. At that moment, Arruda’s wife, Pâmela Suellen Silva, identified herself as a civil police officer. That’s when Guaranho started shooting the PT. “If I had been there, I would have tried to prevent this from happening. I can hardly imagine the pain of the other family. There is no discussion about religion, football, and politics… No one gained anything from this provocation, there were only losers”, says the mother. of the bolsonarista.

Serious condition: Guaranho was shot 3 times, one in the face

Wounded, the PT municipal guard retaliated against the shots he had received from the Bolsonarista. To UOL, Dalvalice claimed that her son was hit in the face and both legs. According to her, the criminal police officer also suffered swelling in the head caused by kicks by men present at the place where he had shot Arruda. The Civil Police is investigating whether the attacks contributed to the seriousness of the state of Guaranho.

Unprecedented violence in the PM

To UOL, the Rio de Janeiro Military Police, where Guaranho worked for about two years before becoming a federal criminal police officer, stated that the former soldier was not the subject of internal proceedings within the corporation and that there are no records of violent conduct by part of it. “The aforementioned man was part of the PMRJ for less than two years and, apparently, left the corporation for having passed another public contest,” the state agency said in a statement.

Bolsonaro scolds Guaranho and criticizes the left

President Bolsonaro spoke out about the murder on Sunday night. “Regardless of the findings, I republish this message from 2018: We dispense with any type of support from those who practice violence against opponents. , he wrote.

Guaranho uses social networks mainly to defend the president, says he is against abortion and drugs and says that weapons are synonymous with defense. In June 2021, he appears in a photo next to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). “Let’s strengthen the right,” he wrote in April of this year.

Jorge Guaranho alongside Eduardo Bolsonaro Image: Jorge Guaranho

Imprisonment decreed and delegated exchanged

This morning, the government of Paraná announced the departure of delegate Iane Cardoso from the command of the investigation into the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda. She was replaced by delegate Camila Cecconello, who heads the Division of Homicide and Protection of Persons, based in Curitiba (PR). The change came after federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR) said she had received reports that Iane Cardoso made posts against the PT in 2016.

Justice decreed the preventive detention of prison guard Jorge Guaranho, who killed the PT municipal guard. The information is from the Public Ministry of Paraná. Prosecutor Tiago Lisboa said, in an interview with journalists, that a judge on duty accepted the request to convert the arrest in flagrante detention to preventive detention last night.

The Public Ministry reported that both Guaranho’s and Arruda’s weapons were institutional, that is, for use linked to the profession. The agency said it is investigating whether the crime was politically motivated. For the prosecutor in the case, the investigation should be “easy to resolve”, but it is necessary to clarify the reason why Guaranho was there. According to the MP, the agent would be a member of an association in the region, neighboring where the case took place.