NASA reveals the first targets of the James Webb Space Telescope

Look up: NASA reveals the first targets for the James Webb Space Telescope (Photo: Getty Images)

The James Webb Space Telescope will reveal the deepest images of the universe ever captured;

One of the targets is the Carina Nebula, which is about 7,600 light-years away;

Another target is the South Ring, which is about 2,000 light-years from Earth.

NASA and its partners in the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) project are just days away from revealing the first color images and spectroscopic data captured by the equipment. Revealing JWST’s initial list of cosmic targets, the agency gave some clues as to what to expect going forward.

One of them is the Carina Nebula, which is about 7,600 light-years away. NASA says it is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky and includes stars that are several times the size of the Sun. Another nebula the telescope has captured images of is the South Ring. It is about 2,000 light-years from Earth and is a planetary nebula – it is an expanding cloud of gas that surrounds a star in the final cycle of its life.

Closer to home is the gas planet WASP-96 b, which is nearly 1,150 light-years away and about half the mass of Jupiter. NASA will provide a view of the planet’s light spectrum data.

Much further away from here is Stephan’s Quintet, which lies about 290 million light-years away in the constellation Pegasus. This is the first compact group of galaxies discovered, in 1877. It comprises five galaxies, four of which “are caught in a cosmic dance of repeated close encounters,” NASA said.

Also on Tuesday, NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will reveal images of SMACS 0723, which in NASA’s words are “Massive clusters of galaxies in the foreground magnify and distort the light of objects behind them, allowing deep-field view into both populations of extremely distant and intrinsically faint galaxies.”