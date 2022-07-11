Natalie Portman evaluates the sexualization she suffered in her adolescence by the media and remembers a review citing her breasts – Monet

+



Actress Natalie Portman (Photo: Getty Images)

Actress Natalie Portman lamented the sexualization she suffered early in her career, when she was still a teenager. The 41-year-old celebrity addressed the issue in an interview with the British daily The Times, specifically citing a review published when she was 13 years old that commented on the size of her breasts.

Winner of the Oscar for best actress in 2011, for her performance in ‘Black Swan’ (2010) Portman was 13 years old when she starred in the police officer ‘The Professional’ (1994), with Jean Reno and Gary Oldman. The most recent production with the presence of the actress in the cast is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (2022), alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.

Actress Natalie Portan in a scene from The Professional (1994) with actor Jean Reno (Photo: Reproduction)

Asked about the sex appeal of her characters early in her career, Portman said: “I think back then it was something very common. Part of it came from the papers that were written and another part came from the journalists who insisted on writing about it. I remember a specific review from when I was 13 that talked about the size of my breasts.”

Then the actress reflected on her reaction to this sexualization: “I reacted, ‘I won’t be seen that way,’ because I felt vulnerable and disrespected being seen that way.”

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) (Photo: Disclosure)

Portman is the mother of Aleph (11 years old) and Amalia (5 years old), both from her marriage to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Portman recently spoke about his muscle gain for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in an interview with US magazine Variety, comparing his recent efforts to losing nearly 20 pounds while filming ‘Black Swan’.

Natalie Portman in a scene from Black Swan (2010) (Photo: Disclosure)

The actress stated: “For ‘Black Swan’ I was asked to be as thin as possible. Now I’ve been asked to get as strong as possible. It’s an extraordinary challenge – and it’s also part of my state of mind as a woman.”

“I’ve definitely gotten stronger than I’ve ever been. You think, ‘this must be so different, walking around the world like that’. As a 1.60m woman, I don’t know if I’ll be called back again for a 1.80m role. I really enjoyed people seeing me so big.”